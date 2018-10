The moms are all snitches pic.twitter.com/4mnQsXQrHK — Lizaconda[ (@LilaaBites) October 12, 2018

Telling my dad the tea pic.twitter.com/M1pdpX7P6h — Lizaconda[ (@LilaaBites) October 12, 2018

It all started when Aaron, 13, decided to take his mother’s BMW for a ride, so he and a pal and his girlfriend could chill. According to a thread from his sister’s Twitter , he first disabled the Internet all around the house, so their mother “couldn’t see her cameras.” And off he went.Liza Campero, the sister, like most sisters, snitched on her brother on social media, keeping followers up to speed with her and her mother’s quest to find him and retrieve the car. That included bringing a designer belt along, so their mother could whoop Aaron’s butt when she caught up with him.In a series of videos posted to social media, you can see the mom chatting with another mother, presumably the mother of Aaron’s friend. Mrs. Campero then calls her husband, Daniel, and tells him how Aaron was able to steal the car and get away without being seen. By this point, Mrs. Campero is fuming mad.When she finally spots her BMW 3 Series in traffic, she pulls up to it and rolls down her window, and the “PULL OVA NOOOW!” she yells is enough to make any reasonable person not want to mess with her. Aaron complies and pulls over, and Mrs. Campero reaches for the belt and heads for her wayward son.The belting begins there and now, on the road, in front of the boy’s friend. It must have come as little consolation to him, but at least he was embarrassed in front of his girlfriend.Liza has been tweeting as their story went viral, reaching tens of thousands of people. She says Aaron has been ground for life but he was allowed to ask his GF to homecoming – she shouldn’t expect rides in the BMW, though. Sadly, her parents refused to let her go with him after they found out what he did.The girl also says this isn’t the first time her brother stole one of their parents’ car for a ride, but she believes it will be his last. The Internet seems to disagree with her on that.