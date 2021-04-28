4 Patrick Dempsey Is Now the Official Face of Porsche Design Eyewear

13 Top Musicians Add Their Designs to Brompton Bikes to Support Live Music

Brompton will auction 13 one-of-a-kind custom-built bikes designed by top artists. Foo Fighters, Enrique Iglesias, Radiohead, and Rise Against are part of the attractive lineup in a charity event meant to raise money for the live music industry. 9 photos



The company will auction 13 unique folding bikes designed by popular musicians. The live bidding will start on May 28 and end on June 12. All the profits will go to Crew Nation.



“In the last year, people around the world have been disrupted by the pandemic. Artists, crews, and all the people who bring music to life have seen their livelihoods disappear. At the same time, the bike industry is booming, which lead me to ask, how can Brompton help our friends in the music industry?", said Tevis Jory, Music Project Lead & North America Sales Manager at



The



At least one of the members of the aforementioned bands will leave their mark on the bikes’ design. The only exception is the Radiohead model, which wasn’t designed by an actual member of the group, but by a band’s close collaborator. Stanley Donwood might as well be considered a Radiohead member, as he’s been the art director of the band for the last 20 years.



