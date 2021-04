13 Top Musicians Add Their Designs to Brompton Bikes to Support Live Music

Crew Nation is a global relief fund launched by Live Nation Entertainment (LNE), to help artists and the live music industry during these dire health crisis times. British bicycle manufacturer Brompton supports their cause and has come up with a plan to help the charity The company will auction 13 unique folding bikes designed by popular musicians. The live bidding will start on May 28 and end on June 12. All the profits will go to Crew Nation.“In the last year, people around the world have been disrupted by the pandemic. Artists, crews, and all the people who bring music to life have seen their livelihoods disappear. At the same time, the bike industry is booming, which lead me to ask, how can Brompton help our friends in the music industry?", said Tevis Jory, Music Project Lead & North America Sales Manager at Brompton The stars involved in the project are Foo Fighters, Radiohead, Phoebe Bridgers, LCD Soundsystem, Khruangbin, Nathan East, Dinosaur Jr, Oh Wonder, Underworld, Sub Pop, Enrique Iglesias, Rise Against, and Neko Case.At least one of the members of the aforementioned bands will leave their mark on the bikes’ design. The only exception is the Radiohead model, which wasn’t designed by an actual member of the group, but by a band’s close collaborator. Stanley Donwood might as well be considered a Radiohead member, as he’s been the art director of the band for the last 20 years.The custom bikes will only be revealed one by one over the following weeks, but Brompton has already given us a little taste of what’s coming. You can check out the Radiohead, Oh Wonder, Dinosaur Jr., and Rise Against bike designs in the photo gallery.