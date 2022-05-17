$1.3 Million Peterbilt Six-Car Transporter Is a True American One-Trailer Road Train

When the words “road train” are used in the same sentence, one’s mind immediately pictures those multi-wheeled freaks that roam the roads and deserts of Australia. They’re called that because they comprise a tractor head and several trailers, linked together to form something not unlike a metal centipede.
But if one looks hard enough, one could find something similar here in the States as well. Maybe with not so many trailers, but certainly with the proper looks and feel. And for some reason, a road train is what first came to mind when we set our eyes on this heavily converted Peterbilt 587, dragging behind it an even more so two-axle trailer that is 53 feet long (16 meters) and over 13 feet (4 meters) high.
Those dimensions are ideal for the trailer to carry a total of six cars, which can be moved inside by means of a 6,000 lbs (2,721 kg) liftgate, and positioned on adjustable decks. All, in true track-show style.
The Peterbilt was converted from stock to the thing you see before your eyes by Bruce Canepa’s Concept Transporters. All in all, says the builder, which is also selling the beast, for a price that went easily above the $1 million mark.
Powered by a 15-liter Cummins engine, the tractor head boasts a modified cabin, both inside and out, and fitted with things like custom spoilers, fairing extensions, lowered suspensions, and race fuel auxiliary tanks. The trailer comes with several distinct areas, aside from the ones meant for the cars, including for changing clothes for the crews, a lounge, and even an observation deck.
“Complete, ready to go, and loaded with features to make any automotive event as easy and enjoyable as possible,” the Peterbilt is listed by Canepa as being for sale. For how much? Well, we are informed that the MSRP of the Peterbilt tractor was $216,297, the Canepa options added to it are valued at $205,000, and the trailer comes in at $867,000.
That would be a grand total of $1,288,297 for the ultimate take-your-garage-on-the-road type of machine.
