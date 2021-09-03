Meet the Insane F-150 Muscle Truck That Can Accelerate Faster Than a Ferrari F40

12K-Mile 1992 Suzuki GSX-R750 Flaunts Vance & Hines Exhaust, Funky Graphics

Many of us feel nostalgic when we talk about the’90s, so here’s a retro Gixxer that’ll fill the void for good. 18 photos



This article’s photo gallery features a 1992 MY GSX-R750 with a little over 12k miles (19,000 km) on the clock. Additionally, the mechanical menace comes equipped with a Vance & Hines exhaust system that’ll roar harder than a dinosaur who’s stepped on a Lego brick. The bike in question is currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer, with a top bid of just 5,500 bucks.



If you’re feeling inclined to submit yours, be sure to visit the BaT



The fiend is put in motion by a twin-cooled 749cc inline-four mill, with four Mikuni carbs, sixteen valves and a compression ratio of 11.8:1. When the crank turns at a whopping 11,500 revs, this nasty animal is capable of generating up to 118 feral horses, while a peak torque output of 59 pound-feet (80 Nm) will be spawned lower down the rpm range.



A six-speed gearbox transmits the engine's force to the rear 17-inch wheel by means of a chain final drive, resulting in a top speed of 160 mph (258 kph). Furthermore, the Gixxer will cover the quarter-mile distance in no more than 10.7 face-melting seconds. Long story short, there are plenty of reasons to check this sexy thing out!

