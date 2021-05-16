12.9-inch iPad Pro Feels Like Home in a 2008 Dodge Ram with a Custom Dash Mod

R3 Study Is an Adrenaline-Filled Modular Mobility Solution for the Year 2035

There are many ways to upgrade the infotainment system inside a car, and more often than not, people turn to a new head unit that typically comes with new-generation capabilities, such as Apple CarPlay or Android Auto support, Bluetooth, and built-in navigation. 6 photos



And in theory, with the right skills and tools, you can make an iPad look like factory-installed equipment, and this video published on YouTube channel Soundman Car Audio is just the living proof in this regard.



This new project shows a custom dash mod built for the



Furthermore, the dash mod also comes with a dedicated cutout that provides access to the factory head unit when the



Worth knowing is that some buttons needed to be relocated to make sense in the new dashboard, but overall, the quality of the build is impressive, and everything looks just like it came from the factory.



Of course, the dash mod can be modified and adapted to pretty much any other tablet out there, so if you like Android more than the iPad, you can very well customize the dimensions to fit a different device, such as a Samsung Galaxy Tab tablet.



