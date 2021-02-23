$125,000 Shelby F-250 Super Baja Is Part Raptor Part HD Diesel Tow Champion

Off-road sports trucks aren't the best workhorses. And if the new F-150 Raptor doesn't strike you as sufficiently robust or rugged, Shelby may have unveiled the perfect alternative. This is the F-250 Super Baja with improved adventure capabilities and supposedly best-in-class towing. 32 photos



The base truck is an F-250 Lariat ultimate 4x4. The heavy-duty powertrain is preserved. So instead of an EcoBoost like you get in the Raptor, this packs a diesel powerhouse, the 6.7-liter making 475 horsepower and a whopping 1,050 pound-feet (1,424 Nm) of torque. There's a huge gap in towing capacity which puts the Shelby in a niche of its own. Where a



A 10-speed auto takes care of power delivery, but after that, the drivetrain goes XXL. Shelby went for a BDS lift kit, added new front radius arms and a dual steering stabilizer. For some serious Baja-style jumps, you'll be glad this comes with Fox 2.5 adjustable coilovers complete with piggyback reservoirs.



Even though they look small compared to the rest of this rig, the tires have been upgraded too. You've got the usual 37-inch BF Goodrich ruggers wrapped around gloss black 18-inch wheels. And while a



While we're looking at the bed, we'll point out the hoop. Shelby also added a new hood with a supposedly functional ram air vent and fitted some rugged steel bumpers. The fender flares and grille have been finished in the same color as the body, giving the truck a sportier look, while the usual Shelby stripes have been done in matte black. Getting inside is made easier with power steps that feature rock sliders and lights. Meanwhile, seats get perforated leather trim with bold Shelby logos, and there's a touch of carbon trim in there. The American performance house wants at least $125,805 for one of these beasts . But that's probably only the beginning. We'd imagine many of the 250 owners will want upgrades in the wheel department. Plus, this looks like it has overlander potential.The base truck is an F-250 Lariat ultimate 4x4. The heavy-duty powertrain is preserved. So instead of an EcoBoost like you get in the Raptor, this packs a diesel powerhouse, the 6.7-liter making 475 horsepower and a whopping 1,050 pound-feet (1,424 Nm) of torque. There's a huge gap in towing capacity which puts the Shelby in a niche of its own. Where a Raptor can pull about 8,200 lbs, a Super Duty will tug 20,000 pounds.A 10-speed auto takes care of power delivery, but after that, the drivetrain goes XXL. Shelby went for a BDS lift kit, added new front radius arms and a dual steering stabilizer. For some serious Baja-style jumps, you'll be glad this comes with Fox 2.5 adjustable coilovers complete with piggyback reservoirs.Even though they look small compared to the rest of this rig, the tires have been upgraded too. You've got the usual 37-inch BF Goodrich ruggers wrapped around gloss black 18-inch wheels. And while a Velociraptor has two extra wheels for traction, this has a couple of 37-inch full-sized spares ready to go.While we're looking at the bed, we'll point out the hoop. Shelby also added a new hood with a supposedly functional ram air vent and fitted some rugged steel bumpers. The fender flares and grille have been finished in the same color as the body, giving the truck a sportier look, while the usual Shelby stripes have been done in matte black. Getting inside is made easier with power steps that feature rock sliders and lights. Meanwhile, seats get perforated leather trim with bold Shelby logos, and there's a touch of carbon trim in there.