12-Inch-Lift 1985 Chevrolet K10 Silverado Is the Opposite of Most Custom C/Ks

Generally speaking, shops in the business of customizing Chevrolet C/Ks either keep them stock as far as ground clearance goes, or go for a lowered approach by means of this or that technology. We don’t often get to see a heightened Chevy from that family, especially a 4x4 one.As we’re getting ready to call it quits this month on our Truck Month coverage, we managed to dig this rare piece of machinery out. It’s a K10 from 1985, a four-wheeled machine completely transformed by a massive lift and huge wheels.We’re not sure what the ground clearance of this thing is, but adding the numbers does give us an idea. What we have here is a 12-inch lift for the suspension, backed by 35-inch tires that hug 22-inch RBP wheels in chrome.But that’s not all that changed on this truck. In fact, we’re told, every nut and bolt on it are brand new, replaced as part of a restoration process that ended no more than 250 miles (400 km) ago.The truck looks cold to the touch thanks to a special shade of Nardo Gray , but the black on the wheels and the red on the suspension contrasts it pretty effectively. The interior comes in black with red stitching.Under the hood sits a 383ci (6.3-liter) engine with a new Edelbrock carburetor, Edelbrock intake, and long tube headers, worked by means of a four-speed manual. The power levels for the powerplant are not specified.The 1985 Chevrolet K10 in Silverado trim on 10-inch lift is for sale, going for $47,000 on Gateway Classic Cars