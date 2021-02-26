12-Inch-Lift 1985 Chevrolet K10 Silverado Is the Opposite of Most Custom C/Ks

The world of customized Chevrolet trucks of the C/K family is a very diverse one. The breed is extremely appreciated, including by collectors, and this is why even now, decades after the first generations stopped being made, they are still in high demand.
Generally speaking, shops in the business of customizing Chevrolet C/Ks either keep them stock as far as ground clearance goes, or go for a lowered approach by means of this or that technology. We don’t often get to see a heightened Chevy from that family, especially a 4x4 one.
As we’re getting ready to call it quits this month on our Truck Month coverage, we managed to dig this rare piece of machinery out. It’s a K10 from 1985, a four-wheeled machine completely transformed by a massive lift and huge wheels.
We’re not sure what the ground clearance of this thing is, but adding the numbers does give us an idea. What we have here is a 12-inch lift for the suspension, backed by 35-inch tires that hug 22-inch RBP wheels in chrome.
But that’s not all that changed on this truck. In fact, we’re told, every nut and bolt on it are brand new, replaced as part of a restoration process that ended no more than 250 miles (400 km) ago.
The truck looks cold to the touch thanks to a special shade of Nardo Gray, but the black on the wheels and the red on the suspension contrasts it pretty effectively. The interior comes in black with red stitching.
Under the hood sits a 383ci (6.3-liter) engine with a new Edelbrock carburetor, Edelbrock intake, and long tube headers, worked by means of a four-speed manual. The power levels for the powerplant are not specified.
The 1985 Chevrolet K10 in Silverado trim on 10-inch lift is for sale, going for $47,000 on Gateway Classic Cars.
