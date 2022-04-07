11K-Mile 1996 Honda CBR900RR Fireblade Looks Great in Red, Packs Several Upgrades

Even though a ‘96 MY CBR doesn’t have the same cult classic aura as the earlier models, it’s still an amazing piece of machinery.
The nineties have given us plenty of astounding two-wheelers, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a nameplate that was more influential than Honda’s glamorous CBR900RR Fireblade. Upon its debut back in 1993, this legendary machine raised the bar for the sport bike formula to an entirely new level, and its incredible characteristics sent shockwaves through the whole motorcycling industry.
Having been designed by Tadao Baba, the Fireblade was nimble around corners, fast and a hell of a lot lighter than its competition, so those who got the chance to ride it were instantly hooked. What you’re seeing above these paragraphs is a 1996 model with 11k miles on the odometer, featuring braided stainless-steel brake lines, an aftermarket 525 drive chain and new sprockets.
Furthermore, the CBR also received a rear fender eliminator kit, adjustable foot pegs and Yoshimura exhaust plumbing with dB-killers, as well as NGK spark plugs, sintered EBC brake pads and a tinted windshield. In terms of suspension upgrades, we find higher-spec fork internals from K-Tech and a preload-adjustable Nitron shock absorber replacing the stock hardware.
Honda’s marvel is powered by a liquid-cooled 919cc four-banger whose compression ratio is rated at 11.1:1. Sporting dual chain-driven camshafts and four valves per cylinder head, the carbureted titan is good for up to 130 hp at 10,500 rpm and 68 pound-feet (92 Nm) of twist at about 8,500 spins. Ultimately, this ruthless force can lead to a blistering top speed of 160 mph (257 kph).
Before you add any fluids to the equation, the revered Fieblade weighs in at just 401 pounds (182 kg) – a remarkable figure for a bike from the mid-nineties! The specimen pictured above is hoping to find a new home on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, but the top bid of $4,100 won’t be enough to meet the reserve price. In case you’re feeling more generous, you can make an offer on the IMA website until April 13, when the online auction will end.
