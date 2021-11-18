11K-Mile 1973 Honda CL350-K4 Scrambler Won’t Hesitate to Ride Off the Beaten Track

5 Crazy Affordable Honda Navi Wrapped in Minimoto Package Is Coming to the U.S.

Motorcycles will always give you a sense of relief, even if you’re not riding atop some wild speed demon with crazy power output digits. 33 photos



Moreover, the ignition timing, valve clearances and cam chain tension have all been optimized within the last couple of months. The carburetors were treated to a comprehensive makeover, while the original battery and spark plugs were replaced with fresh substitutes. If you aren’t already familiar with this bike’s fundamentals, we invite you to join us for a brief inspection before we get to the point.



The rugged ‘73 MY samurai is powered by a humble 326cc parallel-twin engine, with dual Keihin carbs and a total of four valves. When the crank turns at approximately 9,500 rpm, the air-cooled fiend will go about delivering 33 ponies to a five-speed transmission, which is connected to the rear 18-inch wheel through a chain final drive.



On the other hand, a maximum torque output of 19.5 pound-feet (26 Nm) will be summoned at 8,000 spins per minute. Featuring a dry weight of just 346 pounds (157 kg), the Scrambler is capable of reaching 99 mph (159 kph) when pushed to its limit. Without going into any other technical details, we’ll cut to the chase and tell you that Honda’s old-school beauty is currently up for grabs at no reserve!



The online auction is taking place on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) platform, where you may submit your bids until Monday, November 22. At this time, you're going to need about 3,500 freedom bucks if you'd like to best the top bid, which is placed at just over $3,300. Well, how's that for a sweet bargain?

