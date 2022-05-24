116-Feet Alpha Spritz Superyacht Is an Aquatic Masterpiece from Aft to Bow

Founded by experienced yachtsmen Roberto and Jorge Aboumrad, the yacht company started off in 2017 building a custom cruiser for a client, and it now has six models to brag about.
The latest addition to their fleet is a 116-feet design envisioned by Giorgio Cassetta Design Studio and Laurent Giles Naval Architects. The new vessel will be the flagship of the award-winning Spritz range and will be comfortably positioned between the 102-foot and 140-foot models in the series.
The focus with this new 260 GT luxury motor yacht is on functionality and maximizing space onboard without any compromise on comfort and style. As seen in the photos released by the builder, the guests’ experience is the priority here, outclassing any traditional yacht design.
Of course, the interior can be customized to any sailor’s preferences. From sound insulation, floating walls and floorings to custom paint on the radar domes to large closets and spa-like bathrooms, there are so many personalization options onboard the Spritz 116.
But that’s for the potential owner to decide on. For now, let’s look at what we do know for sure about this aquatic masterpiece.
On the exterior, the main body of the new Spritz model, which comes with a wide beam of 29.6 feet and a draft of approximately 6 feet at full load, has been imagined in both white and navy blue.
A beach club is positioned just below and features a plunge pool that can be turned into a dance floor when covered. A hydraulically-operated bathing platform offers guests direct access to the ocean for those times when they feel like swimming in the ocean.
Moving on, the flybridge spans about 1,000 feet and is also focused on outdoor entertainment, as it offers a dining table, bar and lounge. Meanwhile, the foredeck is spacious enough to house a couple of jet skis.
At the time of writing, there are no power, speed, or propulsion specifications of the superyacht are available, but we know that development of the Alpha Spritz 116 is well underway and launch is scheduled for 2023.
Now just sit back and imagine cruising on such a beauty, relaxing in one of those open-air lounges, enjoying a pina colada or a martini, or whatever your go-to cocktail is! It would truly be an experience to behold. And then again, if you can dream it, you can do it!
