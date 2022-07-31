1,133 Days Later, Alexander Rossi Finally Gets a Win on Indy Road Course

The Gallagher Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday will be one to remember for Alexander Rossi as he broke through to end a 49-race dry spell and took the checkered flag for his eighth career win.
The 30-year old California native led for the final 42 laps while Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Danish rookie Christian Lundgaard claimed his career-best finishing second. Late in the race Lundgaard was able to close within 2.7 seconds, but Rossi and his No. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS/AutoNation Honda pulled away to win by 3.5441 seconds.
A victory for the Dane would have been the first rookie-win in a NTT INDYCAR SERIES race since Rossi's surprising victory in the 2016 Indianapolis 500.
Andretti Autosport teammate Colton Herta was running in the lead ahead of Rossi after moving all the way up the field from starting eighth until Lap 42. His car suffered a mechanical issue and coasted to the entrance of pit road ending his day and delegating the lead to Rossi. Until that point, the two had battled for the lead around the 11-turn, 2.439 mile (3.9250 km) road course.
IndyCar Series points leader Will Power finished the 85-Lap race in third for a Team Penske that saw all three of its cars finish in the top five. Scott McClaughlin finished fourth in his No. 3 Gallagher Insurance Team Penske Chevrolet, and Josef Newgarden fifth in the No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet.
Just 46 points separates the top five drivers in the race for the championship with just four races remaining. Power leads Ganassi racer Marcus Ericsson by nine points, third place Josef Newgarden is 32 points shy, Ganassi racer Scott Dixon is 38 points behind, and in fifth is the Arrow McClaren SP driver Pato O'Ward.
Power avoided being knocked out of the race on the very first lap after coming together with No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet of Pato O’Ward and later with Helion Castroneves.
The NTT INDYCAR SERIES moves on to the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on Sunday, Aug. 7 on the streets of Nashville, Tennessee.
A victory for the Dane would have been the first rookie-win in a NTT INDYCAR SERIES race since Rossi's surprising victory in the 2016 Indianapolis 500.
Andretti Autosport teammate Colton Herta was running in the lead ahead of Rossi after moving all the way up the field from starting eighth until Lap 42. His car suffered a mechanical issue and coasted to the entrance of pit road ending his day and delegating the lead to Rossi. Until that point, the two had battled for the lead around the 11-turn, 2.439 mile (3.9250 km) road course.
IndyCar Series points leader Will Power finished the 85-Lap race in third for a Team Penske that saw all three of its cars finish in the top five. Scott McClaughlin finished fourth in his No. 3 Gallagher Insurance Team Penske Chevrolet, and Josef Newgarden fifth in the No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet.
Just 46 points separates the top five drivers in the race for the championship with just four races remaining. Power leads Ganassi racer Marcus Ericsson by nine points, third place Josef Newgarden is 32 points shy, Ganassi racer Scott Dixon is 38 points behind, and in fifth is the Arrow McClaren SP driver Pato O'Ward.
Power avoided being knocked out of the race on the very first lap after coming together with No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet of Pato O’Ward and later with Helion Castroneves.
The NTT INDYCAR SERIES moves on to the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on Sunday, Aug. 7 on the streets of Nashville, Tennessee.