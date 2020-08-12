1100 HP Nissan GT-R Drag Races Porsche 991 Turbo S with Near Catastrophic Result

Nissan GT-Rs with over 1,000 horsepower have become so commonplace that we don't even flinch when we hear about such builds. Everybody knows about the Japanese powerhouse and what a good tuning outfit can do with it.
The 3.8-liter V6 engine is a work of art, but one that's thoroughly improvable as proven time and time again. Bigger air blowers, modified software, better components - everything goes if the end product adds to the horsepower count and thus makes the car accelerate quicker or reach higher speeds.
This particular GT-R features an Alpha 10x turbo kit from AMS Performance which boosts the power output from the stock 530 hp to a whopping 1,100 hp. That's more than double, in case you were wondering, which is just as good since it races against the mighty Porsche 911 Turbo S.
The Porker is of the older 991 generation, but it still packs 560 horsepower and a 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) acceleration time of just 3.1 seconds. Considering it's a Porsche, though, that time might even be a little too pessimistic, plus we don't know exactly what modifications might be hiding under the Porsche's wing-covered hood.
That's probably why, all things considered, the GT-R driver let all of its 1,000 horses run wild the moment it was time to go. The two cars were taking part in a rolling start 1,000 meters race (0.62 miles), with a starting speed of 50 km/h (~30 mph).
Even with the wheels already rolling and the famous all-wheel-drive the Nissan comes equipped with, 1,100 hp proved to be too much for the poor tires. The driver deployed all of the engine's might, the transmission complied, but the tires simply couldn't provide the necessary grip.
The white Japanese sports car started drifting toward the Porsche's lane, and it was only the driver's quick reaction combined with the fact the 911 was slightly behind that kept the two from colliding. The risk of crossing into the Porsche's path was avoided, but the Nissan wasn't in the clear yet: there was still a chance to lose control completely and spin around.
To their credit, both drivers refrained from touching the brakes until the last moment, as there was still a race to be won. The Porsche fared through without any red lights flashing, but the GT-R eventually had to push the brake pedal to get the car back on track. By this time, though, the result of the race was already decided. Still, its little fishtailing made for a much more exciting race than the quickest run could ever have.
(2:25 for the eventful run)
