1100-HP Cadillac CTS-V Sleeper Wagon Is Looking for a New Owner

I got my driver's license back in 2007. I didn't have access to any powerful cars at first. But in 2008, I went down to my local Cadillac dealer, and they offered me to test drive the 3.6-liter CTS. That was the first time I had ever felt such power, and also the first time I went up to 140 mph (225 kph).
So you could say that I have a soft spot for the Cadillac CTS, but more notably for the CTS-V. A few years ago I would have chosen the Coupe version in the blink of an eye. But right now I would most likely opt for the wagon. And it just so happens the wagon is the rarest of all CTS-Vs. It was only offered on sale for four years, between 2011 and 2014. That means a total of 2139 units were ever delivered, which is about 10% of all 2nd generation CTS-Vs.
First-time clients could choose one out of eight colors for this car. Although Opulent Blue Metallic looks great, I wouldn't pass on a White Diamond Tricoat version either. So when I came across this 6,287-mile (10,117 km) monster I was instantly hyped. This car was already pretty capable performance-wise from the moment it left the factory, thanks to its supercharged, 6.2-liter V8. I mean, 556 horsepower and 551 lb-ft (747 Nm) of torque should be enough for day-to-day driving, right?
It seems like this wasn't the case for the owner of this vehicle. With an initial price tag of around $70,000 for the car, more was spent to make it even faster. It was immediately sent over to Hennessey Performance, and apparently, it was the first CTS-V wagon to receive their HPE 1100 upgrade. Reportedly this move cost $130,000, which may seem insane to most people. But then again, this CTS-V Wagon should now have 1,100 horsepower to play with, and that's not something you see every day.
V8 has been upgraded with forged engine internals and twin ball-bearing turbochargers. Of course, the automatic transmission has been reinforced to cope with the new setup. The same goes for the brakes because you'd better be capable of stopping in time when your car can easily hit 200 mph. One thing is for certain, you shouldn't even ask about the fuel economy on this car.
With this kind of setup, you should be able to consistently gap any RS6 owners, irrespective of their mods. There's even a hint in the ad that this CTS-V Wagon recently gapped a McLaren on the highway. I just wish whoever buys this will take it to the drag strip for a proper test so that an official timeslip can be attached to the "Sleeper" title.
The auction ends 3 days from now, and the highest bid stands at $40,000. If you'll do a bit of research on the topic, you'll see a lot of these cars going for $80,000 or $90,000, so I wouldn't be surprised if in 3 days the winning bid will exceed $100,000.
First-time clients could choose one out of eight colors for this car. Although Opulent Blue Metallic looks great, I wouldn't pass on a White Diamond Tricoat version either. So when I came across this 6,287-mile (10,117 km) monster I was instantly hyped. This car was already pretty capable performance-wise from the moment it left the factory, thanks to its supercharged, 6.2-liter V8. I mean, 556 horsepower and 551 lb-ft (747 Nm) of torque should be enough for day-to-day driving, right?
It seems like this wasn't the case for the owner of this vehicle. With an initial price tag of around $70,000 for the car, more was spent to make it even faster. It was immediately sent over to Hennessey Performance, and apparently, it was the first CTS-V wagon to receive their HPE 1100 upgrade. Reportedly this move cost $130,000, which may seem insane to most people. But then again, this CTS-V Wagon should now have 1,100 horsepower to play with, and that's not something you see every day.
V8 has been upgraded with forged engine internals and twin ball-bearing turbochargers. Of course, the automatic transmission has been reinforced to cope with the new setup. The same goes for the brakes because you'd better be capable of stopping in time when your car can easily hit 200 mph. One thing is for certain, you shouldn't even ask about the fuel economy on this car.
With this kind of setup, you should be able to consistently gap any RS6 owners, irrespective of their mods. There's even a hint in the ad that this CTS-V Wagon recently gapped a McLaren on the highway. I just wish whoever buys this will take it to the drag strip for a proper test so that an official timeslip can be attached to the "Sleeper" title.
The auction ends 3 days from now, and the highest bid stands at $40,000. If you'll do a bit of research on the topic, you'll see a lot of these cars going for $80,000 or $90,000, so I wouldn't be surprised if in 3 days the winning bid will exceed $100,000.