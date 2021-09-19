We May Know Where the Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Came From. How Does That Help Us?

5 Ten-Year-Old Uses Dad's GMC Acadia to Drag Silverado and Honda Pilot, Wins Big

2 Big Block Nitrous Pontiac Firebird Rolls on 26s, Drags Mustang GT and Loser Almost Crashes

More on this:

11-Year-Old Easily Beats Grownup Bikers, Then Switches to GSX-R and Does It Again

Sometimes, it only takes a little-known small-town quarter-mile dragstrip to deliver the biggest surprises. Only figuratively, not also literally, in this particular 11-year-old biker’s case. 18 photos



And he’s not usually traveling to ultra-known, massive-event venues for that, as he traditionally dwells around the smaller tracks. Some of them don’t even have a fixed Christmas tree, let alone places for people to sit and enjoy the action or the modern ET and traps speed electronic scoreboards. Still, these intimate dragstrips repeatedly manage to



We have seen just about anything, from a ten-year-old beating grown men in daddy’s GMC Acadia to a nitrous big-block Chevelle and all-motor Cutlass drag racing so hard the winner actually



Instead, the videographer couldn’t help but focus on an 11-year-old biker that’s so great behind the handlebar that grownups had nothing on him. From the 0:27 to the 2:55 mark we are only shown the solo runs performed on both a slimmer bike (sorry, I’m no motorcycle expert) and a Suzuki GSX-R. That way, we can familiarize ourselves with the mind-boggling-fast reaction times (RT) and the little burnout drifts...



Then, starting at the 3:29 mark, the 11-year-old uses the feeble-looking motorcycle against a sports bike for a drag race battle. It’s a truly disconcerting easy win, followed by a switch to the hulking



There are many more YouTube channels that (professionally) handle our quarter-mile drag racing passion. But I keep finding myself circling back to one man’s YouTube account. Somehow, somewhere, Jmalcom2004 has a genius flair for uncovering some of the quirkiest and surprising things out there.And he’s not usually traveling to ultra-known, massive-event venues for that, as he traditionally dwells around the smaller tracks. Some of them don’t even have a fixed Christmas tree, let alone places for people to sit and enjoy the action or the modern ET and traps speed electronic scoreboards. Still, these intimate dragstrips repeatedly manage to give us the thrills We have seen just about anything, from a ten-year-old beating grown men in daddy’s GMC Acadia to a nitrous big-block Chevelle and all-motor Cutlass drag racing so hard the winner actually blew the rear window in the process. But here’s something that doesn’t have to do with the world of four wheels.Instead, the videographer couldn’t help but focus on an 11-year-old biker that’s so great behind the handlebar that grownups had nothing on him. From the 0:27 to the 2:55 mark we are only shown the solo runs performed on both a slimmer bike (sorry, I’m no motorcycle expert) and a Suzuki GSX-R. That way, we can familiarize ourselves with the mind-boggling-fast reaction times (RT) and the little burnout drifts...Then, starting at the 3:29 mark, the 11-year-old uses the feeble-looking motorcycle against a sports bike for a drag race battle. It’s a truly disconcerting easy win, followed by a switch to the hulking GSX-R and another (tougher) victory from the 3:52 mark. The festival continues at night with another solo run (4:22) and a final GSX-R win against a sportbike heavyweight to show us both the riders’ size difference and the aforementioned lightning-quick RTs!