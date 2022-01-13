10K-Mile 2001 Ducati 748 Has Pirelli Tires, Aftermarket Pipes and Desmoquattro Muscle

With its dry multi-plate clutch and high-end exhaust, this spotless 748 sounds downright seductive.
The 2001 MY Ducati 748 draws power from a liquid-cooled Desmoquattro L-twin juggernaut, featuring dual overhead camshafts, eight valves and a compression ratio of 11.5:1. When the tachometer shows 11,000 spins per minute, the fuel-injected 748cc mill is perfectly capable of feeding 97 wild stallions to a six-speed transmission, which turns the bike’s rear three-spoke wheel through a drive chain.
At a lower point on the rpm range, you’ll be experiencing a peak torque output of no less than 54 pound-feet (74 Nm). Ultimately, the Duc can accelerate from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.4 spine-tingling seconds, while its quarter-mile time is rated at a mere 11.8 ticks. If you push it to the limit, Bologna’s vicious 748 will plateau at a top speed of 150 mph (241 kph).
A tubular steel trellis skeleton is tasked with holding the powertrain componentry in place, and its front end sits on 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down Showa forks. At the opposite pole, suspension duties are taken good care of thanks to a high-end piggyback shock absorber and a single-sided aluminum swingarm.
Up north, abundant stopping power hails from dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake discs and four-piston Brembo calipers. On the other hand, the rear 17-inch hoop comes equipped with a twin-piston caliper and a drilled rotor that measures 220 mm (8.7 inches) in diameter. Before you add any fluids to the equation, the Italian showstopper will tip the scales at 432 pounds (196 kg).
The unsullied 748 pictured above these paragraphs is being auctioned off at no reserve on Bring A Trailer, sporting Pirelli rubber and an aftermarket exhaust system from Vance & Hines. Its five-digit odometer shows a little over 10k miles (16,000 km), and you’ve got until January 17 to submit your bids. Currently, you’d only need about 3,000 bucks to best the top bidder, but we don’t expect things to stay that way for much longer.
