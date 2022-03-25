10K-Mile 1996 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-7R Is Out for CBR and Gixxer Blood, Looks Gorgeously Tidy

It’s easy to feel like a king on the road when you’ve got more than 120 untamed horses at your disposal.
The pristine Kawasaki Ninja ZX-7R we’ll be examining today belongs to the 1996 model year, and its five-digit odometer tells us that it has only been ridden for about 10k miles (16,000 km). Under current ownership, this sexy beast was blessed with fresh fluids, modern front brake pads and a comprehensive carburetor overhaul.
At the bike’s rear end, one may find an aftermarket tail tidy and a premium slip-on exhaust muffler from Two Brothers Racing. Otherwise, this old-school Ninja retains its OEM configuration, drawing power from a liquid-cooled 748cc inline-four engine with dual overhead cams, sixteen valves and a quartet of 38 mm (1.5 inches) Keihin carbs.
The four-stroke mill boasts a massive 12,500-rpm redline, and it’ll gladly spawn as much as 123 hp in the region of 11,700 spins per minute. When the crankshaft turns at about 9,500 revs, a healthy torque output of 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) will be channeled to the ZX-7R's six-speed transmission, which keeps the rear wheel in motion through a drive chain.
Upon meeting the asphalt, this unrelenting force can send Kawasaki’s spartan past the quarter-mile mark in no more than 11.2 seconds. With a dry weight of 448 pounds (203 kg), the ‘96 MY Japanese stunner is able to reach a frightening top speed of 165 mph (265 kph).
An aluminum twin-spar skeleton holds everything in place, resting on 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted forks and a piggyback monoshock that’s adjustable for preload, rebound and compression damping. At the front, stopping power comes from dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and six-piston Tokico calipers, while the rear hoop features a single 230 mm (9.1 inches) brake rotor and a twin-piston caliper.
Right, we’ve now discussed pretty much everything there is to know about this machine, so let’s cut to the chase. The specimen pictured above these paragraphs is currently up for grabs on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, and you’ve got another six days (until March 31) to place your bids. For the time being, you’d have to spend around four grand to best the top bid, which is registered at $3,500.
