10K-Mile 1982 Honda CX500 Turbo Won’t Be Thinking About Retirement Anytime Soon

The ‘80s vibes are strong with this turbocharged superstar – and we love it! 30 photos



On the other hand, a peak torque output figure of 58 pound-feet (79 Nm) will be accomplished at around 5,000 spins per minute. The oomph is routed to a five-speed transmission connected to the rear wheel via a shaft final drive. Ultimately, the CX500 is fully capable of running the quarter-mile sprint in 12.3 seconds, while its top speed is rated at 124 mph (200 kph).



At the front, suspension duties are handled by 37 mm (1.5 inches) air-adjustable forks and



Now that we’ve covered the bike’s specs and features, let's cut to the chase. As you’re reading this, the Japanese warrior is going on the block at no reserve, with a current bid of just 4,000 bucks! The BaT (Bring A Trailer) auction will be open until October 2, so you’ve still got a few days to submit yours.



As of 2020, the seller went about discarding the creature's battery to make room for a modern alternative, while its thermostat housing and fork seals have also been replaced. To ensure that everything will run smoothly, the CX500 received a tasty cocktail of fresh fluids in preparation for the sale.

