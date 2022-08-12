10K-Mile 1976 Honda CB750 Four K6 Is Seemingly Unrestored and Full of Classic Glamour

What you’re seeing here might represent your ticket to being the classiest rider on the block.
If the description found on Bring a Trailer is anything to go by, this 1976 Honda CB750 Four K6 may be a bone-stock exemplar. Glancing at the motorcycle’s analog odometer, we discover that it’s been ridden for approximately 10,300 miles (16,600 km), and the last time it had changed hands was about eight years ago.
Sporting a Candy Antares Red color scheme and Avon Roadrunner tires, this gorgeous specimen is making its way to auction as we speak! You may find it among the current listings on Bring a Trailer, where it will remain until the early evening of Monday, August 15. Although you’d only need about five grand to outdo the top bidder as of now, there’s no way of knowing whether this sum will satisfy the reserve.
The ‘76 MY CB750 is brought to life by means of an air-cooled 736cc inline-four powerhouse, with eight valves actuated via a single cam and four Keihin carbs measuring 28 mm (1.1 inches) in diameter. At about 8,000 spins per minute, the mill is capable of spawning up to 67 crankshaft-measured ponies.
Furthermore, you’ll be experiencing a peak torque output figure of 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) lower down the rev range. In order to reach the rear chain-driven hoop, this force travels through a five-speed transmission and a wet multi-plate clutch. When all the engine’s power is called into action, it can result in a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph).
A steel duplex cradle frame holds everything in place, and its front end is supported by telescopic forks with rubber gaiters. Down south, suspension falls under the jurisdiction of twin shock absorbers that feature preload adjustability. Last but not least, stopping power originates from a solo brake disc at the front and a traditional drum module at the opposite pole.
Sporting a Candy Antares Red color scheme and Avon Roadrunner tires, this gorgeous specimen is making its way to auction as we speak! You may find it among the current listings on Bring a Trailer, where it will remain until the early evening of Monday, August 15. Although you’d only need about five grand to outdo the top bidder as of now, there’s no way of knowing whether this sum will satisfy the reserve.
The ‘76 MY CB750 is brought to life by means of an air-cooled 736cc inline-four powerhouse, with eight valves actuated via a single cam and four Keihin carbs measuring 28 mm (1.1 inches) in diameter. At about 8,000 spins per minute, the mill is capable of spawning up to 67 crankshaft-measured ponies.
Furthermore, you’ll be experiencing a peak torque output figure of 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) lower down the rev range. In order to reach the rear chain-driven hoop, this force travels through a five-speed transmission and a wet multi-plate clutch. When all the engine’s power is called into action, it can result in a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph).
A steel duplex cradle frame holds everything in place, and its front end is supported by telescopic forks with rubber gaiters. Down south, suspension falls under the jurisdiction of twin shock absorbers that feature preload adjustability. Last but not least, stopping power originates from a solo brake disc at the front and a traditional drum module at the opposite pole.