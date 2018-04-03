$105 Million Secret Supercar Meet 2018 Has It All

Remember how you get all our loved ones together for that nice family portrait when the holidays come? Well, imagine doing that with supercars and, instead of having to bring together a few people, you'd have to maneuver over 350 machines. Actually, you don't have to turn to your imagination for such a stunt, since this is precisely what took place during this 2018 Secret Supercar Meet.

The 2018 edition of the monster high-octane gathering saw car people once again getting together on the Bruntingthorpe Aerodrome. And, as we mentioned in the intro, more than 350 go-fast machines were present - this is a massive jump compared to last year's edition of the event, which brought together a respectable 200 supercars.



The lineup that awaits you in the pieces of footage at the bottom of the page is the stuff some never dare to dream of. That's because we're talking about all the modern-day supercars and hypercars you could ever wish for. Racecars were also present at the event, as indicated by the arrival of a



Keep in mind that the high-octane gathering also raised money for charity, with the gearheads that took part in this year's shenanigan gathering about $31,000 in two hours.



Speaking of the meet's financial side, the machines that took part in the event have an estimated collective value of $105 million, not including the airplane that partied with them.



Now, the first clip below (the one on the left) is the official one, but you might also want to check out the meet through the eyes of a supercar aficionado who attended it. We're talking about James Walker, the man behind the Mr JWW YouTube label and while he also stars in the official clip, the second video is his take on the whole stunt.



