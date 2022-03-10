1,012-HP Ram 1500 TRX Does 0–60 in NEVER, Has Speed Capped at 55 Mph, Yours for $275K

Anyone with a soft spot for performance trucks probably has the Ram 1500 TRX on their bucket list. However, there are certain tuners out there that can really bring out the beast within the HEMI-powered machine, and Hennessey is but one.
Their offering is dubbed the Mammoth 1000 and boasts all kinds of upgraded and new parts under the hood, which work together to increase the output and torque from 702 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) to 1,012 hp and 969 lb-ft (1,314 Nm). The 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) is a 3.2-second affair, and the quarter-mile can be dealt with in 11.4 seconds.
Now, that’s definitely something to write home about, but one particular example listed for grabs in Finland isn’t. Why is that, you ask? Because it has had its top speed limited to 55 mph or 90 kph in order to stay on the affordable side of the market, though at €249,900, equaling to almost $275,000 at today’s exchange rates, it is anything but affordable.
You see, the reason behind placating it is a tax loophole, with TheDrive explaining that due to its carbon dioxide emissions of 506 g/km, it would qualify for a 44.8% import tax should its new owner register it as a five-seater. Its gross weight makes it a commercial vehicle, an N2 to be more specific, so that helps it avoid the aforementioned tax. Next on, since the Scandinavian country is a member of the EU, it must adhere to certain regulations for commercial vehicles, like keeping the top speed in check, hence the neutering.
Even though we said this tuned Ram 1500 TRX is in Finland, it’s not yet, because according to the quoted website, it will arrive there next month. In the meantime, the dealer is “enjoying” it in Florida, and if we had to guess, we’d bet our bottom dollar that it is still capable of hitting a three-digit maximum speed.
