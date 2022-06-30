$1,000 Volkswagen Jetta Is Overpriced, Here Is How Bad It Can Be

Getting a used car has become significantly more difficult these past few months, if not in the past year, as prices have soared because of supply issues with new models. As you may be aware, some used cars have gotten more expensive than they used to be just because it has become difficult for people to get new cars right now.
With a shortage in supply, older vehicles that would not have been worth that much money have gotten more expensive. Sadly, this comes at the cost of the consumers, who end up paying more for a vehicle that is not worth that much, to begin with. And it is all due to supply and demand, and the only people benefiting from it are those selling their old cars for top dollar.
There is a catch, though. If your car is suddenly worth more than it should have been, and you just sold it, you might have a tough time getting a replacement. The only happy exception is when you have already received delivery of your new car, or at least new to you, and then you can sell your old one at the best possible price.
The folks over at Deutsche Auto Parts, which are from the U.S., not Germany, despite the name, have acquired a cheap Mk3 Volkswagen Jetta. The seller wanted $1,000 for it on Facebook Marketplace, which would have been preposterous back in 2019 or even 2020, but somehow has become reality in the case of some vehicles.
The example in question is not in good technical condition, and it comes with a few red flags that would have stopped a regular person from buying it. Or, at least, that is what we hope would have happened.
The YouTubers who also own a workshop and store that are specialized in Volkswagen and Audi vehicles have faced the situation and bought it just to show how bad it can be. Without further ado, this is the $1,000 Volkswagen Jetta Mk3.
