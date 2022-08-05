1,000 HP Plus BMW E30 Rips So Hard It Leaves All Kinds of Fluid at the Hoonigan Burnyard

Most car enthusiasts praise the Mazda MX-5 Miata for its fun-to-drive nature, but at the top of that list is the BMW E30. It’s a rare super fun classic sports car developed in many variations, with an almost cultic following. That said, Hoonigan, on their special Daily Tangents series, featured a BMW E30 that would cause a riot if a world full of E30 purists existed.

12 photos