1000 HP Camaro With 6.6L Duramax Diesel Has Carbon Nose, Smokes Hard

The Chevy Camaro seems to be falling out of favor with muscle car enthusiasts. Swapping in a diesel engine seems like the last thing you can do, but there's nothing like adding a 6.6-liter Duramax to spice things up.
Hoonigan Project Cars started this project in the spring, and it's gradually evolved over the past months. It's now looking more ready than it's ever been, which is why it recently got to visit an oval track, the ideal place to test the durability of the build.
YouTube has trivialized engine swaps, but you can't ignore something like this. That's because while most people just put an LS in an unexpected place, the decade-old Camaro dropped its stock Chevy engine in favor of a trucking 6.6-liter Duramax.
It might sound like they're making a truck, but Danger Dan and his buddies are actually building the sort of race car which the California Air Resources Board might frown upon. It took a lot of work, but the 6.6-liter is now making 1,000 horsepower thanks to some gigantic twin turbochargers.
The front end of the 5th-gen is looking spectacular. It's got an all-carbon hood in the COPO Camaro style, as well as carbon fenders. The bumper is left raw, and the headlights aren't needed when a cloud of black diesel smoke obstructs your view anyway.
In addition to the most recent video, where the Chevy goes mad on the track, we've picked up a few older ones to highlight the build. The Duramax was pulled from a Chevy van and sent to Pacific Performance Engineering for a rebuild. Edelbrock chipped in with a set of high-flow heads for better breathing. Around the back, it's got 4L80E transmission and an oversized solid rear axle that they believe will be necessary once the rig is pushed to 200 miles per hour.
