1,000 HP 2022 Audi RS7 Kept Its Mere Mortal Demeanor, Sounds Like an Avengers Game Ender

Every once in a while, auto tuners get their hands on a car and start working on it without paying attention (or respect) to supercarmakers that invest countless millions into development, engineering, and space-tech materials.
This story is no different – especially when we take into account the four-digit specs of the tuning effort. And that's not the price tag of the modification project but the engine output. The car that suffered the ICE adjustments is a 2022 Audi RS7 Sportback - an imposing machine even without aftermarket steroids. But wait till you see what BTM Turbo tuned it into.
In short, the Stage 5 prep puts the RS7 to 996 bhp (1,010 PS) / 921 lb-ft (1,250 Nm) – far beyond what Audi meticulously calculated, designed, built, and engineered their V8 4.0 TwinTurbo Mild Hybrid to deploy in the standard car. With that amount of force and firepower, the BTM RS7 invades the realm of hypercar performance.
It looks no different than an ordinary Audi RS 7 (if such a car can be anointed as "common"). It sounds like it wants to shed the leaves from trees with exhaust rumble and punches as if it was forged in Asgard. It takes a blink to reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill: 2.68 tested seconds, according to Auditography - the YouTuber that has an irresistible attraction toward the four rings of German power.
Once that velocity threshold has been stepped over, the RS7 takes only 4.9 more seconds to hit the 124-mph mark (200 kph). And, if the driver has a long enough strip of tarmac – or an autobahn – available, the tuned Audi whirls its 22-inch PS alloys past 205 mph (330 kph).
Of course, all this results from heavy tuning, like I've mentioned: a stage 2 BTM turbocharger with matching BTM intercoolers with carbon fiber air ducts and silicone hosing (to relieve back pressure) up the cool(ing) factor. Furthermore, oversized BTM sports air filters and intake manifolds feed the hungry flame-throwing eight-cylinder dragon. Racing engine oil is used – with adequate conversion - and the mapping is heavily altered to match the hardware.
Moving along down the drivetrain, the transmission control received an upgrade for faster gear changes, and the clutch puts up more resistance to cope with the forces from the engine. Finally, BTM tweaked the exhaust for increased performance with their OPF downpipes and a metal catalytic convertor.
To give you a solid perspective of what this BTM-tuned Audi means, take a look over the original 2022 RS7 specs. The same four-liter V8 has a factory rating of 592 bhp (600 PS) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm). Electronically limited to 155 mph, the standard RS7 hits 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.6 seconds.
In short, the Stage 5 prep puts the RS7 to 996 bhp (1,010 PS) / 921 lb-ft (1,250 Nm) – far beyond what Audi meticulously calculated, designed, built, and engineered their V8 4.0 TwinTurbo Mild Hybrid to deploy in the standard car. With that amount of force and firepower, the BTM RS7 invades the realm of hypercar performance.
It looks no different than an ordinary Audi RS 7 (if such a car can be anointed as "common"). It sounds like it wants to shed the leaves from trees with exhaust rumble and punches as if it was forged in Asgard. It takes a blink to reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill: 2.68 tested seconds, according to Auditography - the YouTuber that has an irresistible attraction toward the four rings of German power.
Once that velocity threshold has been stepped over, the RS7 takes only 4.9 more seconds to hit the 124-mph mark (200 kph). And, if the driver has a long enough strip of tarmac – or an autobahn – available, the tuned Audi whirls its 22-inch PS alloys past 205 mph (330 kph).
Of course, all this results from heavy tuning, like I've mentioned: a stage 2 BTM turbocharger with matching BTM intercoolers with carbon fiber air ducts and silicone hosing (to relieve back pressure) up the cool(ing) factor. Furthermore, oversized BTM sports air filters and intake manifolds feed the hungry flame-throwing eight-cylinder dragon. Racing engine oil is used – with adequate conversion - and the mapping is heavily altered to match the hardware.
Moving along down the drivetrain, the transmission control received an upgrade for faster gear changes, and the clutch puts up more resistance to cope with the forces from the engine. Finally, BTM tweaked the exhaust for increased performance with their OPF downpipes and a metal catalytic convertor.
To give you a solid perspective of what this BTM-tuned Audi means, take a look over the original 2022 RS7 specs. The same four-liter V8 has a factory rating of 592 bhp (600 PS) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm). Electronically limited to 155 mph, the standard RS7 hits 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.6 seconds.