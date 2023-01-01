10 Most Anticipated New Cars, Trucks, and SUVs Going on Sale in 2023

Most automakers that are deeply involved with the United States car market plan some mighty big debuts for 2023, so here are our ten picks for the most anticipated models of the year. By the way, just to make sure not to be accused of playing favorites, the list is scrambled and mixed in no particular car, crossover, SUV, or truck way.
Ford Mustang (S650)
ICE banner alive, complete with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and 5.0-liter Coyote V8, now updated for 315 hp (inline-four) and up to 486 or 500 ponies, for the Mustang GT and Dark Horse, respectively.
Porsche Macan EV
EV needs reinforcements, and only the second-generation Macan EV can save the day with a sustainable luxury compact crossover SUV.
Ferrari Purosangue
Hyundai Ioniq 7/Kia EV9
2023 Acura Integra Type S
a 300+ horsepower Type S version that will surely blow everyone’s socks off starting later this summer.
Alfa Romeo Tonale/Dodge Hornet
electrified up to plug-in hybrid and AWD levels!
Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4Matic+
AMG performance variant. Well, striking the right balance in terms of both design and dimensions between the EQC and EQS crossover EV SUVs, the fresh Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV has not one, but two AMG variants. We choose the higher 53 4Matic+ because up to 677 hp ‘sounds’ better than 469 hp with just a ‘minor’ loss of EV range.
Nissan Z Nismo
Nismo attire starting this summer alongside a brand-new R35 Nissan GT-R variant. Hey, Toyota GR Supra – now it is time for your move, and do not dare hide behind the coolness of the GR Corolla Hot Hatch!
Ford Super Duty
a potential Super Duty Raptor, maybe powered by the same 5.2-liter supercharged Predator V8 shared by the defunct Shelby GT500 and the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R.
Toyota Prius ‘Hybrid Reborn’
PHEV bridge between the HEV past and full EV (or H2) future.
