10 Most Anticipated New Cars, Trucks, and SUVs for 2023
2023 is finally upon us, and we certainly hope it will bring a lot more positive news. Both in general, from all around the world, as well as in particular – from across the imaginative automotive industry.

10 Most Anticipated New Cars, Trucks, and SUVs Going on Sale in 2023

Most automakers that are deeply involved with the United States car market plan some mighty big debuts for 2023, so here are our ten picks for the most anticipated models of the year. By the way, just to make sure not to be accused of playing favorites, the list is scrambled and mixed in no particular car, crossover, SUV, or truck way.
Ford Mustang (S650)
Right off the top of anyone’s muscle car hat, this is probably the most anticipated introduction. The seventh generation of the iconic pony car will keep almost alone the ICE banner alive, complete with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and 5.0-liter Coyote V8, now updated for 315 hp (inline-four) and up to 486 or 500 ponies, for the Mustang GT and Dark Horse, respectively.
Porsche Macan EV
The premium German sports car maker has an interesting pace right now. On one side, there are ICE beasts such as the fresh 992-series Porsche 911 GT3 RS with 518 horsepower and enough aero downforce to swerve around any track like a motorsport boss. On the other hand, its Taycan EV needs reinforcements, and only the second-generation Macan EV can save the day with a sustainable luxury compact crossover SUV.
Ferrari Purosangue
Sure, maybe a few ardent BMW fans (if it has any left) will claim the 738-hp BMW XM Label Red plug-in hybrid crossover SUV was a better choice here. But I feel that a 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue will do the ultra-luxury super-SUV trick even better, both from the elegant V12 standpoint, as well as the craziness of upcoming aftermarket builds that will certainly threaten the Urus and Cullinan kingdoms.
Hyundai Ioniq 7/Kia EV9
Both are worth mentioning, especially since their ICE-powered siblings, the Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride are so beloved across the North American region. Meanwhile, the E-GMP-based EV crossover SUVs will act as sustainable flagships for the forever-improving South Korean brands. And they may bring cool surprises as well.
2023 Acura Integra Type S
Based on the eleventh-generation Honda Civic, more precisely on the Civic Si version, Acura reintroduced the legendary Integra to its United States fans with a five-door liftback sedan body. Sure, it may have skimped on the iconic three-door liftback coupe attire, but those who are patient will get to play with a 300+ horsepower Type S version that will surely blow everyone’s socks off starting later this summer.
Alfa Romeo Tonale/Dodge Hornet
This one is for the quirky hipster from within the subcompact crossover SUV segment. Just kidding – the Alfa Romeo Tonale and its twinned Dodge Hornet sibling are just the latest in a lengthy line of cool little CUVs that will look great at the side of the local track, pub, theater, or mall. Besides, they can be electrified up to plug-in hybrid and AWD levels!
Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4Matic+
There is an entire avalanche of Mercedes-Benz models coming in 2023 – not just for the North American region – and most of them will have at least one AMG performance variant. Well, striking the right balance in terms of both design and dimensions between the EQC and EQS crossover EV SUVs, the fresh Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV has not one, but two AMG variants. We choose the higher 53 4Matic+ because up to 677 hp ‘sounds’ better than 469 hp with just a ‘minor’ loss of EV range.
Nissan Z Nismo
Nissan does not have much to show for its U.S. fans as opposed to Honda and Toyota. Luckily, the Frontier mid-size pickup truck is freshly reworked for the North American region, and the popular 2023 Nissan Z sports car is rumored to come with Nismo attire starting this summer alongside a brand-new R35 Nissan GT-R variant. Hey, Toyota GR Supra – now it is time for your move, and do not dare hide behind the coolness of the GR Corolla Hot Hatch!
Ford Super Duty
This could serve as a placeholder for any heavy-duty truck from the Detroit Three. But, of course, since the fifth-generation Ford F-Series Super Duty is scheduled to start production soon, it could be only one. Even better, aside from the fact that it brings a much-needed fresh start, we have also heard rumors that Blue Oval head honchos are not tossing their heads at the thought of a potential Super Duty Raptor, maybe powered by the same 5.2-liter supercharged Predator V8 shared by the defunct Shelby GT500 and the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R.
Toyota Prius ‘Hybrid Reborn’
This one is just an honorable mention as Toyota really needs to step up the fully electric game. Meanwhile, the Prius ‘Hybrid Reborn’ Prime will serve as a good PHEV bridge between the HEV past and full EV (or H2) future.

