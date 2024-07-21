10 Hot Wheels Cars That Were Cool Classics

I'm back tomorrow hunting for more Hot Wheels cars. Sadly, the small town I'm driving to only has a single toy store offering these collectibles. Maybe it's time for me to place another order online.
If I still collect these tiny cars 20 years from now, maybe I'll start a small museum. I'd have an area with Mainline items that kids visiting can play with. And I'd try to gather as many classic or rare models as possible for a historical tour of the hobby. The good part is that I could probably be the museum's curator, too, which sounds like a fun thing to do close to your retirement years.
Anyway, I keep thinking about ways to survive the heatwave. And somehow, looking at the Hot Wheels Cool Classics series gives me a sense of calm. After all, all these collectibles featured a Spectrafrost paint job and an art card design to enhance that "ice cold" theme further.
The series came out in 2013, with a second appearance in 2014. You could choose between 30 machines (metal bases for all) each year. For today's story, I chose the five most exciting ones for each year, some of which you may not even be aware existed.
But today, I'm just here to talk about Mattel's Hot Wheels Version of it. Phil Riehlman designed it for its 2012 Hot Wheels Boulevard debut. Sadly, you can only collect two variations, as it all ended with the Cool Classics series in 2013. While the Boulevard model sported Deep Dish Real Riders wheels, the Final Edition had to do away with a set of Retro Slot Wheels, which aren't quite as exciting.
Spectrafrost Gold is an interesting choice for the paint job, but it might have been even better with no livery. Mattel originally sold these cars for $3.99 when they came out, but now you'll have to pay at least double as much to add the Chrysler Turbine to your collection.
It joined the '65 Dodge Coronet for the Classic Muscle Car Culture 2-Pack set. The first two variations were part of the Hot Wheels Garage: Mopar series, and I like the "Hold Tight" design on the first one. The Spectrafrost Orange finish looks sublime on this car, especially in contrast to the Pearl White interior.
I won't complain about the wheels, as this was the standard design for Cool Classics (just as you'd see UH wheels for the Ultra Hots line-up). As far as I can tell, this Plymouth sits in the same $8 to $25 price range as the Chrysler. Only a few other cars here will sell for more than that.
Maybe one day, I will sum up the courage to analyze the topic, but until then, let's focus on a version you may not be familiar with. Larry Wood designed this one, and it's the second oldest casting on our list today. It first appeared in the 1980 Mainline series, going through 13 variations until its "apparent" demise in 1988.
The diecast manufacturer retooled the casting over two decades later, but it was only a one-time thing. Spectrafrost Antifreeze was an interesting green shade for this Fox Body Mustang, and the white stripes enhance its race-ready vibes. Some eBay sellers are asking as much as $30 for this car!
But if you don't have time to check out the '51 Le Sabre Concept in the GM museum, picking up a tiny Hot Wheels replica might be the next best thing. It's yet another Larry Wood design, having been around between 2010 and 2013.
That was enough time for five Premium iterations (the First Edition works best for me) and the Cool Classics version, which signaled the end of the road for it. With the Spectrafrost Aqua finish, it could have been a brilliant Premium or STH vehicle. And just looking at it is like getting a quick tour of automotive history.
Several variations used Real Riders wheels, but only until the 2006 Classics (Series 2) line-up came along. The Cool Classics iterations went overboard with all that "gold," but some people might enjoy that look.
I can think of at least two or three better color combos from previous releases, but it's too late. If you're not in a hurry, you could buy this car for $11 or maybe even less.
It really attracted collectors' attention in 2011 with the Hot Wheels Garage: GM series, which came with two different-colored iterations. It went one level higher in 2012 as part of the HW Boulevard collection, featuring an orange finish with a white roof.
The Cool Classics version featured the same Spectrafrost Antifreeze paint job we saw earlier (five out of 60 models had it). And you'll notice that the cheapest offer for this item is $9.
The El Segundo-based diecast manufacturer used the casting until 1986. It returned as part of The Hot Ones series in 2012 under the '73 Ford Gran Torino name. That's another nostalgic collectible to consider! Mattel played that card well, and one year later, we saw another Flying Colors release to remind people of simpler times.
The Cool Classic variation used a Spectrafrost Black finish with blue/silver flames. It was decent enough, but I think the company's designers can improve it considerably if they'd consider bringing it back today.
This casting is yet another Non-American release, as it's a replica of a German car marketed in the '60s. It has had at least two memorable appearances, both of which were part of the Premium Boulevard series. It lost its Real Riders wheels when it came out with the Flying Customs line in 2013, but it still retained its appeal throughout its career.
In Cool Classics, it featured a Spectrafrost Red finish with a red interior. Although that may sound slightly boring, I can't take my eyes off the blown engine on the back of this thing.
It has been rather prolific, with 33 variations between 2004 and 2024. Some more exclusive designs can sell for over $200 each, telling you a thing or two about its popularity levels.
When it became a part of Cool Classics in 2014, it featured an unexpected Spectrafrost Pink finish with Pink flames on the sides. Even so, it can still command as much as $24 on the open market, depending on the seller you choose to work with.
Sure, Larry Wood's Straight Pipes has an element of madness to it, but it reminded me of Japan's Bosozoku gangs. If this car was real, driving it might be challenging, but it's a real attention grabber if that's what you need. The Spectrafrost Green finish on the Cool Classics iteration further amplified that feeling and reminded me of the theme from the 2012 Collector Edition series.
The price range for the Straight Pipes is quite interesting to consider, as they can start at as low as $5 and go up to $40. This year's SpongeBob release might have been a hit if it used different wheels though.
Anyway, I keep thinking about ways to survive the heatwave. And somehow, looking at the Hot Wheels Cool Classics series gives me a sense of calm. After all, all these collectibles featured a Spectrafrost paint job and an art card design to enhance that "ice cold" theme further.
The series came out in 2013, with a second appearance in 2014. You could choose between 30 machines (metal bases for all) each year. For today's story, I chose the five most exciting ones for each year, some of which you may not even be aware existed.
1. '63 Chrysler Turbine
I recently watched Jay Leno's presentation of the '63 Chrysler Turbine. It was a bold experiment, but the American manufacturer knew it couldn't gamble its entire future on this concept. Besides sounding amazing and being radically different, there were several downsides.
But today, I'm just here to talk about Mattel's Hot Wheels Version of it. Phil Riehlman designed it for its 2012 Hot Wheels Boulevard debut. Sadly, you can only collect two variations, as it all ended with the Cool Classics series in 2013. While the Boulevard model sported Deep Dish Real Riders wheels, the Final Edition had to do away with a set of Retro Slot Wheels, which aren't quite as exciting.
Spectrafrost Gold is an interesting choice for the paint job, but it might have been even better with no livery. Mattel originally sold these cars for $3.99 when they came out, but now you'll have to pay at least double as much to add the Chrysler Turbine to your collection.
2. '63 Plymouth Belvedere 426 Wedge
The same Mattel employee also designed the '63 Plymouth Belvedere 426 Max Wedge. And it's almost as rare as the previous model, with just four iterations between 2011 and 2023. That's right, it was just here a year ago.
It joined the '65 Dodge Coronet for the Classic Muscle Car Culture 2-Pack set. The first two variations were part of the Hot Wheels Garage: Mopar series, and I like the "Hold Tight" design on the first one. The Spectrafrost Orange finish looks sublime on this car, especially in contrast to the Pearl White interior.
I won't complain about the wheels, as this was the standard design for Cool Classics (just as you'd see UH wheels for the Ultra Hots line-up). As far as I can tell, this Plymouth sits in the same $8 to $25 price range as the Chrysler. Only a few other cars here will sell for more than that.
3. Turbo Mustang
I have lost count of how many different Hot Wheels Mustang castings Mattel developed over the years. But that's what you'd expect for a brand name that has been a big hit since its debut 60 years ago.
Maybe one day, I will sum up the courage to analyze the topic, but until then, let's focus on a version you may not be familiar with. Larry Wood designed this one, and it's the second oldest casting on our list today. It first appeared in the 1980 Mainline series, going through 13 variations until its "apparent" demise in 1988.
The diecast manufacturer retooled the casting over two decades later, but it was only a one-time thing. Spectrafrost Antifreeze was an interesting green shade for this Fox Body Mustang, and the white stripes enhance its race-ready vibes. Some eBay sellers are asking as much as $30 for this car!
4. '51 Buick LeSabre Concept
By now, you may have guessed that Cool Classics was almost entirely an All-American affair. That's not entirely true, though, as you'll find one Toyota, two Hondas, two Datsuns, a Subaru, and three VWs inside the series.
But if you don't have time to check out the '51 Le Sabre Concept in the GM museum, picking up a tiny Hot Wheels replica might be the next best thing. It's yet another Larry Wood design, having been around between 2010 and 2013.
That was enough time for five Premium iterations (the First Edition works best for me) and the Cool Classics version, which signaled the end of the road for it. With the Spectrafrost Aqua finish, it could have been a brilliant Premium or STH vehicle. And just looking at it is like getting a quick tour of automotive history.
5. '62 Chevy
You'll notice that Cool Classics was the last hoorah for many castings here. The same applies to the '62 Chevy. This Larry Wood design debuted in the 2004 Auto Affinity: Motor City Muscle.
Several variations used Real Riders wheels, but only until the 2006 Classics (Series 2) line-up came along. The Cool Classics iterations went overboard with all that "gold," but some people might enjoy that look.
I can think of at least two or three better color combos from previous releases, but it's too late. If you're not in a hurry, you could buy this car for $11 or maybe even less.
6. '67 Pontiac Firebird 400
For once, we can look at a design that is neither Larry Wood's nor Phil Riehlman's work. Brendon Vetuskey created this casting for the 2010 New Models series, and the First Edition release was quite fierce in Metalflake Green with black wheels and a matching interior.
It really attracted collectors' attention in 2011 with the Hot Wheels Garage: GM series, which came with two different-colored iterations. It went one level higher in 2012 as part of the HW Boulevard collection, featuring an orange finish with a white roof.
The Cool Classics version featured the same Spectrafrost Antifreeze paint job we saw earlier (five out of 60 models had it). And you'll notice that the cheapest offer for this item is $9.
7. '73 Ford Gran Torino
You can finally see the oldest casting on the list. Larry Wood designed it in the '70s and debuted it in the 1975 Flying Colors series. It has gone by Torino Stocker, implying its NASCAR-style origins.
The El Segundo-based diecast manufacturer used the casting until 1986. It returned as part of The Hot Ones series in 2012 under the '73 Ford Gran Torino name. That's another nostalgic collectible to consider! Mattel played that card well, and one year later, we saw another Flying Colors release to remind people of simpler times.
The Cool Classic variation used a Spectrafrost Black finish with blue/silver flames. It was decent enough, but I think the company's designers can improve it considerably if they'd consider bringing it back today.
8. Amphicar
Paul DeLorean only designed over a dozen castings during his Hot Wheels tenure. His work includes the '78 Dodge Li'l Red Express Pickup, the Toyota Supra, and the Amphicar you're looking at here.
This casting is yet another Non-American release, as it's a replica of a German car marketed in the '60s. It has had at least two memorable appearances, both of which were part of the Premium Boulevard series. It lost its Real Riders wheels when it came out with the Flying Customs line in 2013, but it still retained its appeal throughout its career.
In Cool Classics, it featured a Spectrafrost Red finish with a red interior. Although that may sound slightly boring, I can't take my eyes off the blown engine on the back of this thing.
9. '47 Chevy Fleetline
The '47 Chevy Fleetline is one of several select castings on this list that hasn't vanished off the market yet. It's doing rather well and even showed up as a Treasure Hunt model in the 2024 Mainline Case A.
It has been rather prolific, with 33 variations between 2004 and 2024. Some more exclusive designs can sell for over $200 each, telling you a thing or two about its popularity levels.
When it became a part of Cool Classics in 2014, it featured an unexpected Spectrafrost Pink finish with Pink flames on the sides. Even so, it can still command as much as $24 on the open market, depending on the seller you choose to work with.
10. Straight Pipes
I needed a minute or two to decide on the last collectible I'd include on the list. At first, I felt a strong temptation to go for the Astro Funk, but then I realized I'd rather stick to something more down-to-earth.
Sure, Larry Wood's Straight Pipes has an element of madness to it, but it reminded me of Japan's Bosozoku gangs. If this car was real, driving it might be challenging, but it's a real attention grabber if that's what you need. The Spectrafrost Green finish on the Cool Classics iteration further amplified that feeling and reminded me of the theme from the 2012 Collector Edition series.
The price range for the Straight Pipes is quite interesting to consider, as they can start at as low as $5 and go up to $40. This year's SpongeBob release might have been a hit if it used different wheels though.