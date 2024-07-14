10 Cheap Hacks That Make Motorcycle Riding Safer and More Enjoyable

Being a motorcycle rider has various ups and downs, like with most things in life. And many of these "downs" are related to different issues you or your motorcycle have. Today, I've prepared a list of motorcycle hacks designed to solve common problems and annoyances.

1. Makeshift Side Stand Support



The solution is as easy as distributing the bike's weight over a larger area. For instance, you can use a crushed aluminum can - just center your side stand on it, and it will ensure that the stand doesn't sink into the ground.



Many objects will do the job here. Other options include a water bottle, a wide and flat rock, a wallet, and more. You could also get a puck specifically designed to support your sidestand's leg – they are typically handed out at motorcycle events. Another clever hack here would be to velcro it underneath your seat for easier access.



Photo: Image by Freepik 2. Must-Have "Trouble Kit" This "trouble kit" is something any rider should have on their motorcycle. It's a cheap yet effective kit that costs only a few dollars to assemble. Regardless of the type of bike you have, I guarantee that this thing will come in handy at some point.



The kit should include a hose at least a foot long, a stiff wire (a coat hanger works), some zip ties, electrical tape, and insulated electrical wire with stripped ends.



For a more compact package, you can fold the wire in half and stuff it inside the hose along with the rest of the components. The electrical tape can also be wrapped around the hose.

3. Visor Tape This is an old trick in the book, especially for commuters. If you're tired of the sun shining in your eyes, a simple yet effective solution is to place duct tape (preferably a black one since it'll probably look a bit better than the generic gray one) on the upper part of a helmet visor.



Of course, it won't block the sun altogether, but it will block out those blinding sun rays in the early evening. When the sun is high in the sky, you can remove it and store the tape at the back of your helmet.



The only disadvantage of this hack is that it restricts your vision a bit. But it's only the top part, so it's not that big of a problem. It's certainly better than being blinded by the sun and not seeing incoming obstacles.



Photo: Image by azerbaijan_stockers on Freepik 4. Baby Wipes Most experienced riders will tell you that keeping your bike and riding gear in good condition is important. And since we can't hose down the bike and gear when we're on the go, we can choose a much simpler solution: baby wipes.



I don't know about you, but I've used baby wipes to clean literally anything. They're perfect for wiping dirt, dust, bird droppings, or any similar stuff. Their mild, non-toxic detergents help you quickly get rid of any sticky stuff.



Make sure you get the wipes intended for babies, as they don't have alcohol or harsh chemicals that attack your bike's paint, nor do they leave any weird smells or residues.



Baby wipes are much gentler than a wet cloth, so you don't have to worry about using them on certain parts of your motorcycle. They also work great on leather, keeping the hide moisturized and preventing cracks.

Having the



The biggest issue when riding unprotected in the rain, especially in colder environments, is hypothermia. If you have no protection between your skin and water, you'll lose core temperature, eventually leading to hypothermia.



A plastic trash bag won't fully shield you from water, but at least it will keep you partially dry. What's more, it takes up very little space, making it easy to store.



First, prepare it by cutting head and arm holes before you use it. Next, make sure not to simply place it over your jacket, as it will get shredded in minutes while you're riding. Instead, wear it underneath your jacket, as it will keep some of that much-needed core temperature.



Photo: Image by Racool_studio on Freepik 6. Newspapers You don't need to run into heavy rain to get your boots or shoes wet on the inside. Usually, we leave them to dry at home for a few days. But you don't have that option if you're in the middle of a road trip. And since nobody likes riding with wet shoes, here's an excellent DIY hack: use newspapers.



Newsprint absorbs water very well. So, cram as many balled-up pieces of paper into your shoes as you can and leave them there to do their job. If you want to make sure your shoes or boots dry as well as possible, change the paper a few times.



Newspapers are easy to find. Whether you get them from a supermarket or a gas station, there's no shortage of them. So, regardless of where you are, you can use this hack to ensure you can continue riding dry and comfortable.



The utility of newspapers doesn't stop there. You can also use them as an insulating jacket liner if you don't have any better options. Just crumple some paper and stuff it into all the cargo pockets and the spaces in the mesh liner – pretty much anywhere you have space.



Newspaper creates pockets of air that act as insulation. Moreover, the paper absorbs moisture before it reaches the body, which is especially useful when riding in the rain.

7. Latex Gloves This next hack is similar to the one above, but it's meant for your hands. It's critical to keep your hands warm, as you need them to function to operate the controls. Ideally, we should select the proper gloves for the weather we're riding in. But sometimes, a sudden temperature drop or rain might take us by surprise. So, a clever hack would be to carry latex gloves with you when you're riding, either in the underseat storage or inside your preferred storage methods. This way, you can place them under your gloves if you feel your hands are getting too cold.



At first thought, you might think a pair of latex gloves will be useless in these scenarios. However, they do the job quite well. Of course, they're not winter gloves, but they're an extra layer of protection that keeps your hands warm until you reach your destination.



Photo: Image by 8photo on Freepik 8. Anti-Fog Solutions A foggy motorcycle helmet/visor isn't just annoying. It also puts you at risk, especially at high speeds, as it lowers your visibility and might distract you.



Fog occurs when the outdoor air temperature is different from that of the air inside your helmet. Helmet manufacturers try to combat this phenomenon by installing air vents and cooling elements on their products. Nonetheless, it's still a common problem among motorcyclists.



The best fix is to increase airflow inside the helmet by lifting the visor. However, maybe you want to ride with your visor down. In this case, you can install a plastic insert designed to keep the glass from fogging up. You can also treat the visor using anti-fogging waxes and silicone gels.



But let's say you don't have any special solutions on hand. A quick hack is to spit inside the visor and buff it with a microfiber cloth. The enzymes inside your spit will prevent fogging, but only for a short time. Another temporary fix is using a soap bar to rub a thin layer on the visor's inner surface.

9. Cargo Nets Storage is typically an issue on bikes. If you have an adventure bike like me, storing stuff isn't hard. You can use side and top cases to fit a ton of things. Perhaps you have a sportier bike or simply don't want to alter its aesthetic by adding all sorts of storage accessories. Or, maybe you have already run out of space in your bags and cases and want to carry some more stuff. In these cases, you can always rely on the good old cargo net.



All you have to do is secure it to your luggage bars or the bars on your motorcycle, and you'll instantly create additional storage space. Just make sure not to keep small stuff in there, as they might eventually fall.



Photo: Daytona 10. Motorcycle Gear Deals I'd also like to address the topic of shopping for motorcycle-related products. Like any other market, the power sports market runs on supply and demand. Because there are so many motorcycle riders worldwide compared to ATV gear.



That being said, the crossover in the power sports industry is huge. What I mean is that much of the gear used on ATVs and dirt bikes, for example, is suitable for use on road motorcycles. They'll offer the same protection but at a lower price – and we all love a good deal, right?



Then there's the issue of branding. I know that's how our world works: a ton of marketing and branding to make you want to get your hands on products from renowned brands. But when we're talking about motorcycle gear, there's no company whose products can't be replicated.



BONUS: Bike Security



I recently updated an article about



For instance, you can remove the bike's spark plug, preventing thieves from riding off. Of course, they can still chuck the bike in the back of the van, but that means more work and more exposure on the thieves' side. Another solution would be removing your motorcycle's main fuse.



You could also remove the clutch lever. You don't need any complicated tools to do that. The stock toolkit will do the job, and it'll only take you a few minutes.



To be frank, these are the minimum things you should do. But since most people won't be willing to remove and add various components every time they hop on and off the bike, I suggest going to the next level and purchasing some locks, alarms, or other proper motorcycle security-related products.



