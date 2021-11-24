autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Tuning Month  
Car reviews:
 

1 of One Customs Mid-Engine V8 Powered Excalibur Truck Is a Monster in Shining Armor

Home > News > Tuning
24 Nov 2021, 07:38 UTC ·
Autoevolution was on site at L'Automobile Show over the weekend, where Excalibur took home serious hardware, including a top design award. Today, we break down every detail of the build and explain why every Ford Raptor and RAM TRX should be in fear of this weapon.
11 photos
1 of One Customs Excalibur1 of One Customs Excalibur1 of One Customs Excalibur1 of One Customs Excalibur1 of One Customs Excalibur1 of One Customs Excalibur1 of One Customs Excalibur1 of One Customs Excalibur1 of One Customs Excalibur1 of One Customs Excalibur
The Excalibur most are familiar with is a sword brandished by a King that most likely never existed. It was forged in a place called Avalon that also is unlikely to have existed. The truck that carries its name today, though, is real and does so deservingly.

This Excalibur features a completely custom-built body. Every single exterior panel you see before you was literally hand-crafted (the same way an ancient sword would be) by Mr. Putz. In fact, that's also true of every interior panel too.

Did we mention that Sean also crafted the chassis of this monster in shiny armor? That's right. Literally, everything (aside from mechanical bits like the engine, brakes, and wheels) on the custom build you're looking at was hand-built by Sean and his wife (and fellow fabricator) Donna.

On the rear, you'll find Dodge Challenger taillights. You'd never guess that's what they were, though, because Sean has installed them vertically. Then on the front are a set of Harley Davidson "Daymaker" headlights. Having driven in front of him at night, we can confirm, they're super bright.

It's hard to miss the gigantic side intakes built into the bed. They feed a completely custom Derale Performance cooling system that never broke a sweat in the Miami heat. The Vahlco Beadlock wheels might not have been built by Putz, but they're also designed and only featured on this single build.

Sticky icky Hoosier tires call back to dirt track racing and barely fit underneath the wide custom fender flares. The bedsides leave just a little opening to view them from inside the bed too.

Inside the cabin is a cockpit made for a king. The dash and all of the switchgear matches the exterior but with a brushed finish. A small plaque on the left of the steering wheel pays tribute to this car's legal classification as a 1963 Willys. Attractive and accurate SoCal gauges stare back at the occupants.

Outside there's more than meets the eye. At rest, the Excalibur sits on its body with millimeters of clearance. When called to roll, its four-wheel independent hydraulics raise the vehicle to whatever height Sean might request up to 8 inches.

The ride-height system isn't like your typical airbag rig, though. No, these shocks are independent from the hydraulic system. They're bolted to a pivot point that also connects to the hydraulic. So regardless of the ride height, Excalibur maintains the same outstanding ride comfort and handling. That was Sean's doing.

Next, we should talk about the engine. It's a 6.2-liter V8 that makes around 540-horsepower. That power then gets sent through a BLR 700R4 transmission. It features a 2,700 RPM stall torque converter and a quick-change (ala dirt track racer) rear differential.

Having heard this thing light up in a trailer, it's tough to put into words. Imagine a very angry dragon that's being let off its leash for the first time since the days of King Arthur. That's what it sounds like. To slow things down, Putz uses a set of custom Wilwood brakes.

Steering is done through a Sweet Manufacturing dirt track late model rack and pinion. Why the inclusion of multiple dirt track racing pieces and parts? It's where Sean grew up, the dirt track. It's where his passion for cars and creation began. And now that passion has fed back into a new monster that dazzles all who see it and inspires those who only just hear it.

To put things simply, it's no wonder that Putz and his Excalibur won multiple awards at L'Automobile Show. In a group that included a completely custom Series 3 Land Rover Defender and the epic Maggiore 308 restomod, the Excalibur won "Best Concept" for the "Past" division.

Autoevolution spent a while with Sean as he talked us through his passion for cars and why he's built this labor of love. Look for that interview in the coming days.

The sword that Excalibur is named for, the King who wielded it, and its birthplace have all inspired countless masses. We can only hope that Sean Putz's version does the same. Because it's real, it's an actual weapon on the road, and it proves that if you can dream it, you can build it.
l'automobile 1 of One Customs excalibur custom tuning Tuning Month exclusive
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories