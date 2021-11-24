1 of One Customs Mid-Engine V8 Powered Excalibur Truck Is a Monster in Shining Armor

Autoevolution was on site at L'Automobile Show over the weekend, where Excalibur took home serious hardware, including a top design award. Today, we break down every detail of the build and explain why every Ford Raptor and RAM TRX should be in fear of this weapon.
The Excalibur most are familiar with is a sword brandished by a King that most likely never existed. It was forged in a place called Avalon that also is unlikely to have existed. The truck that carries its name today, though, is real and does so deservingly.
This Excalibur features a completely custom-built body. Every single exterior panel you see before you was literally hand-crafted (the same way an ancient sword would be) by Mr. Putz. In fact, that's also true of every interior panel too.
Did we mention that Sean also crafted the chassis of this monster in shiny armor? That's right. Literally, everything (aside from mechanical bits like the engine, brakes, and wheels) on the custom build you're looking at was hand-built by Sean and his wife (and fellow fabricator) Donna.
driven in front of him at night, we can confirm, they're super bright.
It's hard to miss the gigantic side intakes built into the bed. They feed a completely custom Derale Performance cooling system that never broke a sweat in the Miami heat. The Vahlco Beadlock wheels might not have been built by Putz, but they're also designed and only featured on this single build.
Sticky icky Hoosier tires call back to dirt track racing and barely fit underneath the wide custom fender flares. The bedsides leave just a little opening to view them from inside the bed too.
The ride-height system isn't like your typical airbag rig, though. No, these shocks are independent from the hydraulic system. They're bolted to a pivot point that also connects to the hydraulic. So regardless of the ride height, Excalibur maintains the same outstanding ride comfort and handling. That was Sean's doing.
Having heard this thing light up in a trailer, it's tough to put into words. Imagine a very angry dragon that's being let off its leash for the first time since the days of King Arthur. That's what it sounds like. To slow things down, Putz uses a set of custom Wilwood brakes.
To put things simply, it's no wonder that Putz and his Excalibur won multiple awards at L'Automobile Show. In a group that included a completely custom Series 3 Land Rover Defender and the epic Maggiore 308 restomod, the Excalibur won "Best Concept" for the "Past" division.
The sword that Excalibur is named for, the King who wielded it, and its birthplace have all inspired countless masses. We can only hope that Sean Putz's version does the same. Because it's real, it's an actual weapon on the road, and it proves that if you can dream it, you can build it.
This Excalibur features a completely custom-built body. Every single exterior panel you see before you was literally hand-crafted (the same way an ancient sword would be) by Mr. Putz. In fact, that's also true of every interior panel too.
Did we mention that Sean also crafted the chassis of this monster in shiny armor? That's right. Literally, everything (aside from mechanical bits like the engine, brakes, and wheels) on the custom build you're looking at was hand-built by Sean and his wife (and fellow fabricator) Donna.
driven in front of him at night, we can confirm, they're super bright.
It's hard to miss the gigantic side intakes built into the bed. They feed a completely custom Derale Performance cooling system that never broke a sweat in the Miami heat. The Vahlco Beadlock wheels might not have been built by Putz, but they're also designed and only featured on this single build.
Sticky icky Hoosier tires call back to dirt track racing and barely fit underneath the wide custom fender flares. The bedsides leave just a little opening to view them from inside the bed too.
The ride-height system isn't like your typical airbag rig, though. No, these shocks are independent from the hydraulic system. They're bolted to a pivot point that also connects to the hydraulic. So regardless of the ride height, Excalibur maintains the same outstanding ride comfort and handling. That was Sean's doing.
Having heard this thing light up in a trailer, it's tough to put into words. Imagine a very angry dragon that's being let off its leash for the first time since the days of King Arthur. That's what it sounds like. To slow things down, Putz uses a set of custom Wilwood brakes.
To put things simply, it's no wonder that Putz and his Excalibur won multiple awards at L'Automobile Show. In a group that included a completely custom Series 3 Land Rover Defender and the epic Maggiore 308 restomod, the Excalibur won "Best Concept" for the "Past" division.
The sword that Excalibur is named for, the King who wielded it, and its birthplace have all inspired countless masses. We can only hope that Sean Putz's version does the same. Because it's real, it's an actual weapon on the road, and it proves that if you can dream it, you can build it.