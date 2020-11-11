1-of-Few Lingenfelter 1990 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Doesn’t Impress, Goes for $17K

There is no shortage of old Chevrolet Corvettes on the open market. As perhaps the essential American sports car, the ‘Vette seems to ignite passion no matter the generation we are talking about. At least at first glance, as there seems to be one that for some reason is not in that high-demand.
As part of our Chevrolet Month coverage, we’ve talked at length (and we’ll keep doing so for the remainder of the month) about the Corvette, but we didn’t come across the fourth-gen (made from 1984 to 1996) all that often. And rarer still are the Lingenfelter-bodied ones.
That doesn’t mean they don’t exist. If fact, rarity should make them even more special, but here’s one that somehow managed to get sold for just $17,600 during a Mecum auction at the end of October.
What sets this ‘Vette apart from the crowd is the body kit it wears, made by famous Chevy tuner Lingenfelter Performance Engineering (LPE). It comprises a front valance with air intake, ground effects, front and rear cove treatment, and a custom rear bumper cover with convex spoiler. As a result of fitting the body kit, the ZR1 badges were removed, and now there is the Lingenfelter name engraved across the rear.
The engine on the Corvette seems to be the stock one, an LT5 capable of developing 375 hp and tied to a 6-speed manual transmission. The engine breathes through a Borla exhaust with 4 center exiting tips, and there is a selective ride suspension to help tackle the roads.
As far as we understand, the car was part of a private collection since 1997, so it’s in pretty good shape. Chances are we’ll see it on the market again, as this is how the game is usually played by collectors.
