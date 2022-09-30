1-of-50 1968 Plymouth Barracuda B029 Pops Up for Sale, It's a Super Stock Monster

The Super Stock racing wars were hotter than ever in the mid-1960s when Detroit automakers were dropping race-spec engines in just about every intermediate and full-size car they had. But in 1968, Mopar took things up a notch with a pair of HEMI-powered racers based on the compact Dodge Dart and Plymouth Barracuda.
The Dart rolled off the assembly line as the L023, while the Barracuda became known as the B029. Both were built in very limited numbers. While the HEMI-powered Dart saw daylight in 80 units, the Barracuda B029 was put together in only 50 examples. And because many of them were wrecked or heavily modified, all-original L023s and B029s are almost impossible to find nowadays.
Well, if you're in the market for a HEMI-powered 1968 Barracuda, this white example is looking for a new owner as we speak. It's not one of those highly original examples, but it's as close as they get without breaking the bank at $300,000 (that's how much a Dart L023 version changed hands for in January 2022).
What prevents it from being an all-original B029? Well, for starters, the 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI V8 under the hood is a replacement unit. But it's been built by Steve Attwell to factory race HEMI specifications, so it's almost identical to the original mill, down to the cross-ram-style dual-four-barrel induction system. The Dana 60 rear axle was also narrowed.
Second, the interior is a mix of original and updated racing equipment. While the seats still wear their original upholstery, the carpet has been replaced. The door panels, dashboard, and steering wheel are original and appear to be in good shape. As for racing upgrades, this Barracuda comes with a full roll cage, aftermarket gauges, and an overhead control panel for the ignition system.
The exterior, on the other hand, is completely original. Yes, it's been repainted white in the early 2000s, but the body panels and the fiberglass front-end components are the same ones that Plymouth fitted at the factory. The glass is also original and in very good condition, which is a rare feature on a late 1960s dragster.
Finally, the chassis incorporates a modernized four-link rear suspension system with fully adjustable Koni shocks in the rear, while disc brakes provide stopping power at all four corners. The front suspension is still in stock condition.
The race car comes with plenty of documentation from its early racing days when it won many NHRA events and even set a national record. This Barracuda was also driven by some of the best Super Stock drivers of the era, including Judy Lilly, Harry Holton, and Jim DeFrank. Yup, while not entirely original, this Mopar is a cool piece of Super Stock history.
Auctioned off via Hemmings, the dragster has attracted a high bid of $50,000 with about nine hours to go. It still has a "reserve not met" status and I have a feeling the seller is looking to get a six-figure sticker for this car.
