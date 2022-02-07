1-of-50 1962 Plymouth Fury With Super Stock 413 V8 Is Classic Mopar Perfection

First introduced as a sub-series of the Plymouth Belvedere, the Fury is mostly famous for its role in Stephen King's "Christine." But while it's rarely associated with Mopar performance, the Fury did get a few powerful V8s in the 1960s.
The iconic 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi is one of them, but it was offered only briefly in the 1960s. But the fury did get the bigger 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB, as well as two versions of Mopar's famous Wedge engine. This 1962 Fury is one of those rare cars.
A first-year version of the third-gen Fury (yup, the one with the polarizing looks), this two-door hard-top is one of (supposedly) only 50 units that were fitted with the Super Stock 413-cubic-inch (6.8-liter) V8 in 1962.
Part of the Wedge family that signaled the arrival of the mighty Hemi, the 413 known as the Max Wedge was originally developed for drag racing. Of course, the Fury got a milder, more streetable version of the mill, but at 380 horsepower, it was one of the most potent Mopar V8s available at the time.
But the engine wasn't listed among the usual options for the quirky-looking midsize. These were only available by special orders via dealerships. As a result, only a few of these beefed-up Fury hard-tops were produced. Chrysler did not keep production records a the time, but Mopar historians believe that fewer than 50 were made in 1962.
But the powertrain layout isn't the only thing that makes this Plymouth special. Exactly 60 years since it left the factory, the car retains more than 90% of its original parts. And the Redwood Rose paint looks flawless, as does the white top. The two-tone interior is just as gorgeous, from the upholstery and the seats to the shiny trim and the dashboard.
The list of original features also includes the owner's manual, dealer documentation, and the 120-mph (193-kph) speedometer. The fact that this Fury won the AACA Zenith Award in 2017 for its extraordinary preservation says it all. Oh, and the odometer shows only 27,996 miles (45,055 km).
This stunning Mopar is being offered by "fusionluxurymotors" via eBay with a Buy it Now price of $39,950. The seller is entertaining offers. A bit of research reveals that this car was auctioned off in January 2021 for $33,000, so it's been with the current owner for about a year. Since then, the car was driven for only three miles.
