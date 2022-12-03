1-of-111 2003 Ferrari Enzo Destined for the American Market Is for Sale

The Ferrari hypercar took the most sophisticated technologies from Formula 1, such as push-rod suspension, a 6-speed sequential gearbox, a steering wheel with F1-style control buttons, and an LED bar at the top indicating when the revs are high enough to change gears. Also on the steering wheel are placed the buttons for Race and Sport drive modes and the traction control off button.
Designed by Pininfarina designer Ken Okuyama, the Enzo had a carbon fiber body that weighed only 200 pounds. In addition, the F140 B V12 naturally aspirated engine was a new construction with a 65-degree V-angle, variable valve timing, and Bosch Motronic ME7 fuel injection system.
With a displacement of 5,998cc (366 cu in), the engine developed 660 ps (651 hp) at 7,800 rpm and 657 Nm (485 lb-ft) at 5,500 rpm, while the redline zone started at 8,200 rpm.
With an unladen weight of only 1,365 kg (3,009 pounds), the Enzo had a weight-to-power ratio of 4.56 pounds/hp (219 hp/pound), giving it an acceleration time from 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 355 km/h (221 mph).
The car was delivered in November with U.S. specifications to a dealer in Sao Paolo, Brazil, and arrived in July 2004 in Beverly Hills, California. In August 2004, the car appeared at the Concorso Italiana in Seaside, California.
In October 2004, the car was purchased by a collector in Glen Cove, New York and was serviced at an authorized Ferrari dealer in Long Island. The vehicle appeared again at an event, the Cavallino Classic at Palm Beach, in January 2008.
After ten years, the New York collector sold the car to its third owner in August 2014. The vehicle was also maintained correctly in the following period and there is documentation of an overhaul performed in May 2017 at the Foreign Cars Italia dealership in Greensboro, North Carolina.
In 2020 Ferrari Classiche certified that the car retained its chassis number and that all components were original. However, the original Red Book service book was lost, but the seller requested a new one from Ferrari and will provide it to the buyer.
Recently, the car was purchased by its fourth owner, a collector from Florida. He had the car serviced at the Ferrari dealership in Ford Lauderdale, where the battery was changed, and new Bridgestone Potenza tires were fitted.
The car now has 11,870 miles (19,102 km) on board. It has chassis number 133916 and comes with starting price at the auction of $3.25 million.