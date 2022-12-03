1-of-111 2003 Ferrari Enzo Destined for the American Market Is for Sale

The Enzo is one of Ferrari's hypercars of the modern era, alongside the F40, F50 and LaFerrari. The Italian supercar was unveiled in the autumn of 2002 at the Paris Motor Show.The Ferrari hypercar took the most sophisticated technologies from Formula 1, such as push-rod suspension, a 6-speed sequential gearbox, a steering wheel with F1-style control buttons, and an LED bar at the top indicating when the revs are high enough to change gears. Also on the steering wheel are placed the buttons for Race and Sport drive modes and the traction control off button.

Designed by Pininfarina designer Ken Okuyama, the Enzo had a carbon fiber body that weighed only 200 pounds. In addition, the F140 B V12 naturally aspirated engine was a new construction with a 65-degree V-angle, variable valve timing, and Bosch Motronic ME7 fuel injection system.



With a displacement of 5,998cc (366 cu in), the engine developed 660 ps (651 hp) at 7,800 rpm and 657 Nm (485 lb-ft) at 5,500 rpm, while the redline zone started at 8,200 rpm.



With an unladen weight of only 1,365 kg (3,009 pounds), the Enzo had a weight-to-power ratio of 4.56 pounds/hp (219 hp/pound), giving it an acceleration time from 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 355 km/h (221 mph).