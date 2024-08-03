1-of-1 Toyota GR Yaris Almost Defeats 1-of-600 Lamborghini Aventador SV Over the 1/4-Mile

Before actually getting on with the quarter-mile drag race, the highly-tuned Toyota GR Yaris and the amazing Lamborghini Aventador SV or Superveloce Coupé started revving their engines. The Lambo's V12 sounded like an F1 car, but the 3-cylinder Yaris didn't fare any worse, making the Aventador worry a bit. Well, that and the fact that the tiny Japanese car outputs close to 600 horsepower. To say this race is exciting would be a gross understatement.



Photo: carwow



Some might even describe its performance as formidable, simply because it didn't break down as most heavily tuned cars do when you race them down the quarter-mile. Not to mention that the Lamborghini Aventador SV has a top speed of 217 miles per hour or 349 kph, while the store-bought Yaris maxes out at 142 mph or 228 kilometers per hour.



In the UK, the manual Toyota GR Yaris 1.6-liter 3-cylinder Turbo starts from £44,250 (British pounds) or 56,669 USD, and if you want an automatic gearbox, that's £45,750 or $58,590. This tuned Yaris cost around £130,000, the equivalent of 166,484 US dollars. It's impressive, no doubt, but it's not the only super-powerful modified GR Yaris that has produced remarkable power figures. Recently, the tiny 3-cylinder G16E-GTS engine has been seen delivering



Photo: carwow



With that in mind, they were off to a few more 1/2-mile roll races. The first one was from 30 mph or 48.2 kph in 2nd gear. After they both scored a win, it was time for one final attempt in 3rd gear. The little Toyota put the Italian Goliath to shame and defeated it with two to one.



There was one more challenge to be had: the braking test from 100 mph or 161 kilometers per hour. Surprisingly, while the Yaris was tuned up the wazoo, it came with standard brakes, which brought its demise. The Lambo Aventador won by about a car length, and that's all she wrote.



The GR Yaris won by an entire quarter-mile during the first race, crossing the finish line in a surprising 10.98 seconds. While that sounds impressive at first glance, it happened because the Lambo was up to its usual launch-off-the-line mischief and didn't bother revving or getting in gear. For some ungodly reason, the rev counter only went up to 1,620 RPM for a split second, only to go down to the 850 RPM idle mode.With that out of the way, it was time for a second attempt. Luckily, the Italian bull got its revenge and easily beat the GR Yaris. In a surprising twist of events, during the third race, the Toyota somehow managed to put the Aventador to shame by seemingly winning fair and square.It was a heart-stopping spectacle that would get any enthusiast's heart pumping like fireworks on the 4th of July. However, before it could celebrate, during the action replay, it turned out that Mat Watson from the "carwow" YouTube channel driving the Toyota jumped the gun. Hence, the fourth attempt went to the Lambo. "A win's a win," as they say, making the Aventador score three in total.