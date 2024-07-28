1-of-1 IAR-825 Was Almost Romania’s Home-Grown Jet Trainer, Now for Sale in California

9 photos Photo: Trade-a-Plane

If you walked past this Romanian IAR 825 prototype, you'd probably never guess it was anything other than a typical military trainer. One is literally thousands of other trainers that vaguely look similar to it. But believe it or not, this aircraft was once touted as the future gold standard for Eastern European multi-role trainer aircraft. And yet, here it is, the sole survivor of the program, parked thousands of miles away from home in a hangar in California. But how? What fate could've befallen a prized military trainer, of which only one was built?