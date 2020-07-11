1 Million Dodge, Chrysler Vehicles Recalled on Airbag Clips Going Projectiles

The Takata recall is without a doubt the biggest in the history of the world. Issues with the airbags, which are still in the process of being fixed, were discovered back in 2013 and affected nearly all major players in the industry, leading to tens of millions of cars being recalled to solve the problems.
But apparently the Japanese company is not the only one that can mess things up when it comes to airbags. America’s FCA announced this week it would be calling in for fixes not related to the Takata problem close to 1 million cars because they could be affected by an issue with the air bag covers on the steering wheels.
More to the point, it’s not the airbag itself that is the problem, but the “certain clips, no longer in use” used to hold them in place. In certain situations, and over time, these clips can loosen and disengage, turning into life-threatening projectiles when the air bag is deployed.
FCA says it is aware of at least 14 injuries that could be related to this issues. The vehicles affected by the problem, 925,239 of them, are Dodge Nitro SUVs made from 2007 to 2011, Chrysler Town & Country and Dodge Grand Caravan manufactured between 2008 and 2010.
An additional 188,249 vehicles will be recalled in Canada, and around 24,000 in Mexico.
According to the company, owners will begin getting notifications in the coming month, and in the meantime it asks owners not to take matters into their own hands.
“The Company urges customers to follow the instructions therein. In the interim, FCA strongly advises against tampering with the emblems, which are located in the center of the vehicles’ steering wheels,” FCA says.
If you happen to be the owner of one of these vehicles, any question you may have will be answered if you call (800) 853-1403.
