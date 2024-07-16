1-in-3 1969 Mercury Cougar Eliminator Asks Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak Money and Then Some

45 photos Photo: gatewayclassiccars.com

Most gearheads would agree that 1969 and 1970 were the peak of the true muscle car era, the apex of horsepower, torque, and cubic-inch piston wars. Competition on the street was fueled by fierce rivalries on the tracks, be they oval speedways or arrow-straight quarter-mile strips. Those two years coincide with the most famous name in the history of Ford’s performance department: Boss. However, that wasn’t all Ford Motor Company had to offer – there was an ace in the Mercury sleeve, too.