Zenos Cars Enters Administration, Future Uncertain

The world of lightweight British sports cars has been enjoying a bit of a renaissance in the last handful of years. From Lotus
to Caterham and Ariel to Zenos, the truth of the matter is that being one with the car is a feeling few other road-going vehicles can offer in this day and age of active safety this and Autopilot that.
As fate would have it, one of the newcomers of this already rarefied segment is preparing to close its doors. The Eastern Daily Press reports that Zenos Cars
is going into administration. As per the cited publication, a handful of export orders were recently canceled for reasons that have yet to be detailed.
Big kahuna Mark Edwards confirmed the shortfall in funding for EDP24
: “It is with great disappointment that the board has had to take this step. We still believe that our products offer unrivaled affordable fun and we have already made very good progress in developing the next product in our strategy.”
Appointed administrator Begbies Traynor Corporate Recovery let it be known that the British automaker is open to secure a deal with interested parties. With a bit of cash, the Norfolk-based outfit could get back on track. This is how the cookie crumbles and, to be honest, Zenos knew trouble was coming. In May 2016
, the company launched an equity crowdfunding campaign to raise £750,000 to expand vehicle production and take up new staff.
Founded in May 2012 and based in Wymondham, Norfolk, Zenos has three models to its name, and two appearances on the world’s most celebrated motoring shows: BBC Top Gear and and Amazon Prime's The Grand Tour.
The E10, which is its cheapest model, starts from £26,995 and packs a mid-mounted 200 bhp Ford-sourced engine. The mid-range E10 S starts from £32,995 and ups the ante to 250 brake horsepower. The crème de la crème of the range comes in the form of the E10 R, a 500 bhp/tonne
go-faster machine that will set get your dopamine levels up for £39,995.