autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

Zenos Cars Enters Administration, Future Uncertain

 
18 Jan 2017, 17:20 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
The world of lightweight British sports cars has been enjoying a bit of a renaissance in the last handful of years. From Lotus to Caterham and Ariel to Zenos, the truth of the matter is that being one with the car is a feeling few other road-going vehicles can offer in this day and age of active safety this and Autopilot that.
As fate would have it, one of the newcomers of this already rarefied segment is preparing to close its doors. The Eastern Daily Press reports that Zenos Cars is going into administration. As per the cited publication, a handful of export orders were recently canceled for reasons that have yet to be detailed.

Big kahuna Mark Edwards confirmed the shortfall in funding for EDP24: “It is with great disappointment that the board has had to take this step. We still believe that our products offer unrivaled affordable fun and we have already made very good progress in developing the next product in our strategy.”

Appointed administrator Begbies Traynor Corporate Recovery let it be known that the British automaker is open to secure a deal with interested parties. With a bit of cash, the Norfolk-based outfit could get back on track. This is how the cookie crumbles and, to be honest, Zenos knew trouble was coming. In May 2016, the company launched an equity crowdfunding campaign to raise £750,000 to expand vehicle production and take up new staff.

Founded in May 2012 and based in Wymondham, Norfolk, Zenos has three models to its name, and two appearances on the world’s most celebrated motoring shows: BBC Top Gear and and Amazon Prime's The Grand Tour.

The E10, which is its cheapest model, starts from £26,995 and packs a mid-mounted 200 bhp Ford-sourced engine. The mid-range E10 S starts from £32,995 and ups the ante to 250 brake horsepower. The crème de la crème of the range comes in the form of the E10 R, a 500 bhp/tonne go-faster machine that will set get your dopamine levels up for £39,995.
Zenos sports car UK industry
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78