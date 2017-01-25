YouTubers Rent Porsche 718 Boxster S and Corvette Z06, Race Them For 135 Miles

What happens when you fly a pair of famous YouTubers to California and allow them to go wild in front of the camera? Well, you could end up with an adventure such as the one we're here to show you.





We're talking about Paul from Supercars of London and Sam, who runs the Seen Through Glass label. To put things shortly, the two rented a pair of go-fast machines, namely a Porsche 718 Boxster S and a Chevrolet Corvette Z06 . And, as great motion pictures like Days of Thunder have thought us, when you rent a pair of cars, you simply have to race them.The two went for quite a complicated course, one that took them from Mulholland Drive to Palm Springs, where the vloggers attended the launch of Michelin's latest tire.Given the kind of oomph the Zuffenhausen engineers have packed into the understated-as-ever 718 Boxster S and the heat soak issues of the C7 Z06, it's not difficult to understand that the 300 hp difference between the two isn't actually that massive, especially not in a real world battle.Speaking of which, the two camera addicts chose a route that saw them hooning their cars in public for about 135 miles.As you can imagine, each of the guys got a bit selfish when it came to the edition part of their clips. To be more precise, you'll have to watch both videos to get the complete view.In a bit of a spoiler, we'll mention the fact that the drivers kept things on the edge instead of going all competitive, which means that the final parts of the videos see them duking it out in traffic.P.S.: Given the fact that Sam recently grabbed a McLaren 540C instead of the Porsche 911 GT3 he had previously considered, the 718 choice he made here might have been influenced by his still-present Porsche love.