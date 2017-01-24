autoevolution

YouTuber Uses His Lamborghini to Pull a Human Snowboard Ridden by a Girl

 
Everybody enjoys a bit of winter game fun these days and we're here to talk about what happens when such a white tale involves a Lamborghini, one that gets put to good snow and ice use.
YouTuber Stradman decided to make the most out of his Gallardo this season, so he took the car skiing. In fact, the V10 animal, was involved in skiing, snowboarding and tubin activities, as you'll get to see in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

If this setup sounds familiar, it might be because you've checked out our previous Lamborghini tubing tale, but that piece of action will seem tame after zooming on on the adventures in this clip.

Not only does the supercar pull a pair of extreme sports fans using the hardware mentioned above, but the brother and sister who decided to use the Vlogger's Lambo as their tool also went for an oddball-grade game, one that involved what we'd call a human snowboard - we'll stop throwing spoilers here, as we don't want to ruin the fun of the video.

The Raging Bull seen here has been taken past its factory setup. This means that, despite being one of the early models, the ones packing the 5.0-liter V10 instead of the 5.2-liter mill delivered with the facelift, this unit manages to stay fresh.

Not only has the YouTuber fitted a ski box on top of his Sant'Agata Bolognese toy, but the man has also gone for a... glamouflage wrap, one that was applied to both the vehicle and the box. It's worth noting that this is not the first wrap this Lambo has received, but we can label it as the craziest.

It's no secret that the Lambo-transforming shenanigan used Jon Olsson's efforts as an inspiration, with the Alpine skier having built a reputation for gifting his supercars with roof boxes and attention-grabbing wraps.

