YouTuber Shmee Collects Aston Martin GT8, Chief Designer and Black Cat Greet Him

12 Jan 2017, 13:26 UTC ·
When you take delivery of a track-savvy toy like the Aston Martin GT8, how do you know the motorsport-massaged V8 animal is going to deliver all the thrills you're expecting? Well, when Miles Nurnberger, the carmaker's design boss, literally unveils the car for you, the good start is guaranteed. Then there's the black cat lucky charm at Aston's headquarters in Gaydon. Wait, what?
That's right - it seems like the British carmaker's headquarters houses a black cat, as we can notice at the 2:11 point of the video below. Now, a bit of background...

YouTubers taking delivery of their new supercars is one of the strongest trends of the car-related world wide web corner these days and British vlogger Shmee150 has come up with what is probably the best-documented adventure of the kind.

In preparation for the collection day highlighted in this clip, Tim (this is the actual name of the YouTuber), he came up with the Road to GT8 series, which has now reached its 10th episode.

Tim's example might just be one of the most striking of the 150-car production run, as the YT guy decided to mix a pair of in-your-face hues for the exterior of the Vantage GT8.

Thankfully, Shmee went for the six-speed manual incarnation of the 440 naturally aspirated horsepower  Aston. When it comes to the list of optional extras, the man simply couldn't help but tick all the right boxes, as you'll be able to notice in the footage.

Oh, and let's not forget the number plate. No, we're not talking about the YouTube-label part of the plate. Instead, we're referring to the quote underneath it, which comes from none other than Dr Andy Palmer, Aston Martin's CEO.

Speaking of which, we reached out to Aston's helm man to request some details about that black cat, which, by the way, makes for a lucky charm in our book - random fact: two of our editors own partially black cats. If we do get an answer, we'll be thrilled to share it with you.

