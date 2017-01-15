YouTuber Sets Fire to His BMW in Glowing 1,000-Degree Knife vs BMW M5 Experiment

Why would you stab your E39 BMW M5 with a knife that's supposedly been heated up to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit? Has YouTuber Parker Nirenstein, who used to worship his senior M5, gone mad?





If, however, you want to extract the maximum amount of fun out of this knife vs BMW tale, you could watch the videos below by starting with the one at the bottom of the page and working your way towards this text.



That's because the first piece of footage shows the original 1,000-degree knife video, which saw YouTuber Mr Gear initiating the flaming game back in December last year. With (more than) a little help from YouTube's suggestion feature, the clip has racked up north of 65 million views in almost one month.



As for the second video, this explains how Parker's M5 got its rear apron torn apart. Don't expect too many details though, since the vlogger's



Oh, and there's one more thing we need to mention about the M5-cutting adventure Parker delivers. The YT man also promises to burn a hole in his











