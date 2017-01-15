autoevolution
LIVE:  2017 North American International Auto Show Coverage  

YouTuber Sets Fire to His BMW in Glowing 1,000-Degree Knife vs BMW M5 Experiment

 
15 Jan 2017, 11:12 UTC ·
Why would you stab your E39 BMW M5 with a knife that's supposedly been heated up to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit? Has YouTuber Parker Nirenstein, who used to worship his senior M5, gone mad?
There are two ways of answering the questions above. If you're in a hurry, you should know the Bimmer-melting clip (the first one below) is the latest piece of Vehicle Virgins footage, so we're obviously talking about racking up some extra views. Welcome to a world where some men just like to see their M5s burning. Remember to pay attention to the disclaimer, okay?

If, however, you want to extract the maximum amount of fun out of this knife vs BMW tale, you could watch the videos below by starting with the one at the bottom of the page and working your way towards this text.

That's because the first piece of footage shows the original 1,000-degree knife video, which saw YouTuber Mr Gear initiating the flaming game back in December last year. With (more than) a little help from YouTube's suggestion feature, the clip has racked up north of 65 million views in almost one month.

As for the second video, this explains how Parker's M5 got its rear apron torn apart. Don't expect too many details though, since the vlogger's BMW was the victim of a hit-and-run crash while it was parked next to a curb. And yes, the curb did play a role in the crash.

Oh, and there's one more thing we need to mention about the M5-cutting adventure Parker delivers. The YT man also promises to burn a hole in his Lamborghini Gallardo bumper [he no longer owns the Raging Bull] if the clip reaches 20,000 likes. Given the fact that the requested button has already been hit over 13,000 times in two days, you should be prepared to see the Lambo apron getting tortured. Before you get too worried, we'll remind you the Gallardo got crashed last year, when Parker allowed a stranger handle his V10 supercar...





