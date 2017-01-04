YouTuber Salomondrin's Porsche 911 R Gets Army Green Wrap, Looks Like a Tank

In December last year, YouTuber Salomondrin took delivery of a machine he had been expecting for a long time, with the vlogger grabbing his 2017 Porsche 911 R.
Fortunately, the YT guy jumped
the let's-put-miles-on-special-cars bandwagon, kicking off his clutch adventure with a roadtrip.
As it turns out, the man's Zuffenhausen machine didn't spend too long in factory stock form, with the rear-engined delight now being in the process of receiving a new skin - if you happened to have missed the true colors of this 911 R, the image at the bottom of the page shows the special edition's factory hue scheme.
Given Salomondrin's Los Angeles life, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the wrap job is behind handled by RBD LA - the Instagram photos we have here come from one of the guys that work at the shop, which is famous for handling special cars, many of which belong to celebrities from the music world.
We haven't gotten our keyboards on the full release yet, but, given Alejandro (this is the aficionado's real name) thirst for social media, we're sure the Neunelfer will be presented in all its splendor.
The biggest question surrounding the stick shift special has to do with the stripes - will the machine receive a net set, or will it stick to the single-hue appearance visible in the pics we have here?
Oh, and since we notice another question showing up on Instagram, we'll answer it here: no, this isn't the first example of the new-age Porsche
911 R that is gifted with a full wrap.
That title goes to a rear-engined coupe we showed
you last year, which gave up its stripes to receive a matte aluminum second skin. In case nobody decided to secretly wrap his or her 911 R, that means the world still holds 899 factory stock-looking 911 Rs.
You will never see a car wrapped this well once finished, guaranteed... You already know we changed the industry but its time to outdo ourselves in 2017. @RDBLA #RDBLA
Quality unsurpassed @RDBLA #RDBLA.
Work flow always crazy. @RDBLA #RDBLA #Bentley #Mulsanne #Porsche #911R
