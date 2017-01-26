autoevolution

YouTuber Salomondrin Needs Cash, Selling His Porsche 918 Spyder for $1.8M

 
26 Jan 2017
by
Whenever a Porsche 918 Spyder driver decides his hypercar needs to get a new owner, you can't help but wonder what kind of reason sits behind such a decision. Well, in the case of YouTuber Salomondrin, who is now saying "goodbye" to his Acid Green 918, the automotive divorce has to do with getting a new house, but, as he explains in his latest clip, that's not all.
Alejandro Salomon, to use the man's real name, explain he aims to invest the money generated by the sale, as he's aiming for new opportunities. The vlogger provides a more detailed explanation in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page - if you're looking for the... emotional take, you can jump to the 5:10 point of the clip, while the actual explanations start around the 7:49 point.

Those of you who are worried for the contents of his garage will see the YouTuber taking you through the contents of his current car collection in the clip. Oh, and if you're curious about the house mentioned in the intro, you should check out the second clip below.

Going past the reasons for which this Zuffenhausen halo car trades hands, there's one important questions that needs to be answered - was the 918 Spyder a good investment?

We'll drop a big, fat "yes" right here and here's why: the 918 came with an MSRP of $847,000 and, even with the black hole that is the Porsche optional extras list, the difference between the final price of the car and the one it's being offered for as a used vehicle still brings its former owner financial relief.

And we won't even insist on the fact that the gas-electric Porsche has allowed the car aficionado to get tons of thrills meanwhile. For one thing, those of you tuned into our vlog-related stories might remember the time when this 918 Spyder was used for Pokemon hunting - by the way, do people still play Pokemon Go these days?

If you happen to be hunting Porsches, though, you should know an Acid Green example fitted with the Weissach package and packing a Mocca Brown interior has just showed up for grabs. It seems Salomondrin only put 1,088 miles on the machine, with the price sitting at a budget-blowing $1,8 million.



