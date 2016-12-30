autoevolution

YouTuber's Grandma Does a Burnout in His 900 HP Corvette, Thinks It's a Ford

 
30 Dec 2016
by
From within the questionable depths of YouTube, we bring you a tale of a grandmother who can drive a stick, with her skills having been recently been put to the test with the help of a 900 hp Chevrolet Corvette.
YouTuber Cleetus McFarland decided to lend his boosted 'Vette to his grandma, ensuring she got comfortable with the beast before the hooning kicked off. The vlogger took the process literally, adding some hefty seat padding in the form of a pillow or two.

Mixing a clutch with the level of power mentioned above would've been enough of a challenge for the senior driver, so why not throw in some extra spice?

To be more precise, the adventure saw the Chevy hitting the road with a triple-digit speed as a target. It's worth mentioning this was set by the new driver, not the YouTuber riding shotgun.

So, was the gas pedal play legal? Of course it wasn't and we have to explain a simple way of keeping things safe and just as exciting would've been to hit the track while riding the rev limiter.

Then there's the burnout we mentioned in the title above - the world wide web is loaded with clips of such stunts that end up generating clutch, instead of rubber smoke and the newfound output of the Corvette doesn't make things easy for the one behind the steering wheel.

Since we mentioned the extra muscle of the C7, we have to explain the 6.2-liter V8 under the hood was gifted with a Procharger, receiving the F1-A take we've met at the drag strip on so many occasions.

The 900 hp Corvette lived to tell the tale and, if you're feeling prepared to give an elderly member of your family a call after watching the video below, make sure to book a track session.

