YouTuber Finds Magnet-Like Battery Tender Hidden in His Ferrari 488's Rear Apron

Supercars and drained batteries often get placed in the same sentence and, given the hefty amount of garage times exotics spend throughout their lives, this isn't a surprise. However, Ferrari has done its homework, packing a special feature into the 488, for example.





No longer do owners have to pop the frunk lid, an operation that can prove extremely tricky when there's no electroc juice left, in search for the battery ports.



Oh, and as supercar collector Rob Ferretti recently discovered, working to access the passenger footwell connections is also an overly complicated way of dealing with the issue.



That's because the Maranello engineers have gifted the



Rob found out about the feature not by reading the manual, which he didn't, but following a long adventure that saw him using the old-school approach, the one involving fidgeting around the supercar, connecting a classic battery tender to the said passenger footwell ports and eventually giving his Ferrari dealer a call.



Oh, and by the way, remember when Rob



Fortunately, the man wasn't shy when it came to sharing this Fezza-related mishap with us and, judging by what we've seen on certain



We're talking about the battery tender of the twin-turbo V8 Fezza, or rather the facile manner in which the compact factory-provided charger can be connected to the supercar.No longer do owners have to pop the frunk lid, an operation that can prove extremely tricky when there's no electroc juice left, in search for the battery ports.Oh, and as supercar collector Rob Ferretti recently discovered, working to access the passenger footwell connections is also an overly complicated way of dealing with the issue.That's because the Maranello engineers have gifted the 488 with a magnet-style feature hidden in the rear apron - you simply connect the tender to that point and the charging process begins - the process is demonstrated in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page and it's even simpler than the explanation above makes it seem.Rob found out about the feature not by reading the manual, which he didn't, but following a long adventure that saw him using the old-school approach, the one involving fidgeting around the supercar, connecting a classic battery tender to the said passenger footwell ports and eventually giving his Ferrari dealer a call.Oh, and by the way, remember when Rob showed us all the factory goodies in the trunk of his 488 Spider in the post-delivery video we showed you back in October? Yep, he also mentioned the tender...Fortunately, the man wasn't shy when it came to sharing this Fezza-related mishap with us and, judging by what we've seen on certain Prancing Horse forums, we think plenty of 488 owners have a poor relationship with their manuals, so they might just find this video useful.