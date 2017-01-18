Yoshimura Exhausts To Be Distributed By Western Power Sports In the U.S.

autoevolution
2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

If you’re looking forward to fitting your bike with a Yoshimura aftermarket exhaust in the US, then look for Western Power Sports (WPS) as they will have them on the list.
Western Power Sports made an announcement on January 14 at the annual Boise, ID national sales meeting, stating that it will now include Yoshimura products on its expanding list of vendors. Six WPS distribution centers will now open their doors to deliver Yoshimura products for off-road, street, ATV and UTV machinery.

“This is great news for all of us here at WPS. When we made the announcement on the first day of our eight-day national sales meeting, our rep force was excited!” WPS President and CEO Craig Shoemaker said. “With Yoshimura’s tradition of producing high quality exhaust systems, we are honored to be a distributor of their products. Our team is super excited to add another quality line to what we already distribute and expand our offering and service to our dealers.”

Impressed by the extended distribution business that WPS built over the time, Yoshimura’s Vice President Don Sakakura said his company is excited to work with the new distributor, and they take their business very seriously.

Over the years, Yoshimura has been committed to research and development and has matched this dedication to uncompromising quality standards in its exhausts. The attention to detail and old-world craftsmanship that goes into making Yoshimura products is impossible to replicate with a machine.

The technicians at work there are basically artists; the exhaust systems they produce can be considered working pieces of art. All of this talent, tools and raw metal come together to form some of the best exhaust systems in the world. The Yoshimura motto is simple and has not changed since the company's inception: Make the best parts possible, and never compromise.
