Yes, The 400 HP Audi TT RS Is Still Brutally Fast and Loud

If I'm not mistaken, all the first impressions of the Audi TT RS came from one press event on Circuito del Jarama near Madrid, Spain. But now, deliveries have started, and it's time to get a feel of what it's like to own one of these monsters.





Catalonia Red is a lovely color that brings out all the sporty character, making this look like a



But there's more to this car than acceleration and speed, which when de-restricted is 175 miles every hour. Key visual upgrades start at the front with a whole new bumper and a very deep grille. An F1-style win on its chin makes it look very aggressive. Down the side, we see some flared wheel arches and lowered suspension, while the back features a huge wing.



Some people say the want to de-select that option, but every supercar needs to have something that makes impractical. The oval mufflers of the specially tuned exhaust pipes are positively cavernous. In fact, it's those bits that make our videos interesting.



Finally, we see a silver diffuser, which you can have in other colors, and updated 3D taillights. This particular car also has the matching red interior accents for the dash, stitching, and air vents. But our favorite part of the cabin is the sports steering wheel with a big red starter button and Alcantara bolsters.











We've got three in-depth reviews from YouTuber Automann-TV, covering everything from the cold start of that brutal 2.5-liter turbo to acceleration tests and more. Apparently, people have voted this to be the 2017 car of the year (for this channel) over the BMW M2 . The guy talks about the trouble he has to buy one, as the on TS RS units that are available belong to a 40th-anniversary quattro edition costing €90,000. Auch!Catalonia Red is a lovely color that brings out all the sporty character, making this look like a baby R8 . This is one of the fastest RS models ever built; thanks to the 400 horsepower engine and launch control, the coupe can reach 100 km/h in a Cayman-shaming 3.7 seconds.But there's more to this car than acceleration and speed, which when de-restricted is 175 miles every hour. Key visual upgrades start at the front with a whole new bumper and a very deep grille. An F1-style win on its chin makes it look very aggressive. Down the side, we see some flared wheel arches and lowered suspension, while the back features a huge wing.Some people say the want to de-select that option, but every supercar needs to have something that makes impractical. The oval mufflers of the specially tuned exhaust pipes are positively cavernous. In fact, it's those bits that make our videos interesting.Finally, we see a silver diffuser, which you can have in other colors, and updated 3D taillights. This particular car also has the matching red interior accents for the dash, stitching, and air vents. But our favorite part of the cabin is the sports steering wheel with a big red starter button and Alcantara bolsters.