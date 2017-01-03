autoevolution

Yamaha Recalls 2015 SMax Over Speed Sensor Problems

 
We start the year with a new recall, from Yamaha this time, which seems to affect the 2015 SMax models. Nothing too worrying, but if you own one and see the speedometer not working correctly, you need to take it to the dealership as it is a manufacturing error.
According to documents released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the speed sensor lead wire may not be sufficiently secured and may become destabilized when the front wheel is turned to either sides or the front suspension compresses.

This can cause the sensor lead wire to fatigue and break, turning the speedometer useless and the rider predisposed to a speeding ticket. The problem was noticed in the US on December 2nd when Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A. received word from Yamaha Taiwan following a quality control review on another same-designed model.

The recall affects 2,640 scooters in the US, but the model is sold in other markets (does the Majesty S rings any bell?) so our international readers should expect a similar recall in their country too. Yamaha already announced the recall in Japan.

But wherever you may live, Yamaha will notify you if your SMax is plagued by the faulty wires and will instruct you to take it to an authorized dealership. There, the technicians will replace the speed sensor assembly with a redesigned part that uses two retaining clips to hold it in place. The current construction uses only one retaining clip, thus failing to stay in position.

The last serious Yamaha recall involved all the 2015 model year R1 and R1M superbikes. In that case, the gearboxes have been assembled with a second gear sprocket that was incorrectly manufactured and could break under high stress. This could have also damaged the third and fourth gear sprockets or completely seize the transmission and cause the rider to crash.
