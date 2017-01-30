Yamaha Racing Looking For Young Talents For EMX125 Championship

Yamaha Racing is currently running a competition to find Europe’s next MX stars. The one promising young rider who qualifies will be awarded a place on a fully backed Yamaha team for the 2018 European Championship EMX125 season.





The competition is open to all registered YZ125 riders who will be racing in 1 of 13 approved national championships. Forty-two of the best performing riders will then be invited to finish the season by racing in The YZ125 bLU cRU Cup Superfinale, which will be held on October 1st in Winchester, England.



The riders who finish inside the top three in the Superfinale, plus two wildcard riders selected by a jury, will be invited to attend the bLU cRU Masterclass at the end of the season.



The Masterclass is designed to inspire, educate and develop the next generation of motocross riders by providing an exclusive insight as to what it takes to be a champion. It will be run by a highly acclaimed bLU cRU ambassador and will take place over three days where the jury will select and reward one lucky rider who has proved he has the talent, motivation, and desire to be something great, with a contract for the 2018 European Championship.







If you were born between 2001 and 2005, ride a YZ125 and see yourself as a top rider, now it's your chance to make your talent worth as Yamaha Racing is looking for guys and girl in this category. Registration is free, and it closes on February 28th, so you better hurry up. As soon as your registration has been completed, you will be welcomed to Yamaha's youth talent development program, bLU cRU.

As an official bLU cRU member, you will receive a free bLU cRU welcome pack following your registration. The pack contains: two T-shirts, a hoody, an umbrella, a cap, a backpack, a bLU cRU sticker badge and an exclusive YZ sticker kit that all European YZ125 bLU cRU Cup contenders are obliged to use whilst racing in their national championships, and, in case qualified, in the Superfinale and Masterclass.