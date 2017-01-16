autoevolution
2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

Yamaha Opening Books For the XSR900 Abarth Limited Edition

 
16 Jan 2017
by
If you plan on starting the 2017 season in style, affordable style I must say, then get ready to place your order on Yamaha’s XSR900 Abarth limited edition cafe racer.
The online reservations will be up and running starting 17th January, however, the first run will be for 95 units, so you better be ready to place your order. If you manage to get on the list, you’ll also benefit from a VIP Experience in Italy at Abarth’s headquarters.

You’ll be able to test drive Abarth cars on the track and visit the official tuner’s headquarters in Turin. There’s no info when the VIP Experience will take place, but the first XSR900 Abarth models are expected to arrive in April.

As the name suggests, the special edition bike is the result of the collaboration of Yamaha and Abarth, which goes back to the association of the MotoGP Yamaha team and Fiat.

Built on the FZ-09 (or MT-09, depending on the market), the XSR900 Abarth is fitted with a stylish, retro-looking front cowl made out of carbon fiber, a rear seat cover as well as low mounted handlebars and a crazy-cool short Akrapovic exhaust system.

More custom parts come in the shape of a suede seat with red stitching, single round LED stoplight, glossy gray paint with red speed blocks as well as Abarth logos. Being a special edition, all bikes will have a special plate on the frame to prove its authenticity and number in the 695-unit series.

Power is provided by the stock liquid-cooled 850 cc 3-cylinder CP3 engine that develops 115 HP and 87 Nm of torque. The bike comes complete with traction control, assist and slipper clutch, dual front disc brakes, and Euro 4 emission regulation compliance. Price in the UK starts at £9,999.

Until then, take a look at the beauty of the bike in the adjacent photo gallery.
